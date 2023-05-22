Prince Harry: I Do NOT Keep a Secret Apartment So That I Can Escape From Meghan Markle!

What started as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s post-coronation victory lap has turned into what might be the couple’s worst streak of bad press since they first stepped down as working royals.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Meghan and Harry say they were chased by paparazzi in Manhattan last Tuesday night.

However, in an embarrassing turn of events, the Sussexes’ story is being called into question by everyone from law enforcement insiders to New York-based celebs.

Meghan and Harry are used to being on the receiving end of unflattering hot takes, but now they’re being forced to endure two potentially humiliating revelations at the same time …

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Harry frequently feels the need to get away from his wife and children, and he’s taken steps to enable himself to do exactly that.

The newspaper alleges that the Duke of Sussex “has a room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays without Meghan Markle near his £12m California home”

Harry’s private room is reportedly located in the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club where A-listers can go for a bit of private time.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.

The complex does not permit members to take photos, and guests are discouraged from approaching one another in the common areas.

One insider tells The Sun that Harry regards the lavish apartment as “an escape place” that allows him to get away from the pressures of family life for a few hours at a time.

This is the sort of chatter that Harry and Meghan would generally ignore, but perhaps as a result of the fact that they’ve been dealing with one controversy after another in recent weeks, they chose to get out in front of this one.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen.

“This is not true,” a rep for Harry told Page Six on Monday.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has spoken publicly on the matter, and they’re probably hoping their denial will be the last word.

The news comes on the heels of a rough weekend for the Sussexes, during which multiple celebs, including Whoopi Goldberg and Bethenny Frankel, expressed doubts about the couple’s car chase story.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles' first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own.

Frankel even went so far as to accuse Harry and Meghan of making the situation more dangerous by mishandling it.

“If you know it’s going to be so incredibly horrible and the chase is so dangerous, slow down, stop the car, get out, go to a restaurant, take a break and wait it out,” she said.

New York mayor Eric Adams has vowed to thoroughly investigate the situation.

We’ll have further updates on that developing story as new information becomes available.