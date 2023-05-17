Old Person Bachelor: Finally Coming to ABC!!!

The long-gestating rumor has become a reality.

And we simply cannot wait.

On Tuesday, ABC confirmed that a senior citizen version of The Bachelor will premiere this fall; meaning that someone slightly older than 20-something years old will go on a televised journey to find love.

The new series will be titled “The Golden Bachelor.”

The lucky leading man has yet to be announced, while his cast of female suitors will also be revealed at a late date.

ABC describes the new series as showcasing a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.”

The network’s synopsis teases how a “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

“In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

Zach Shallcross converses with Bachelor host Jesse Palmer. (Photo via ABC)

This spinoff has been discussed both internally and externally at the network for years.

Back in July 2020, executive producer Rob Mills spoke to Variety about excitement behind the concept, noting, for example, that one of the major changes with an older lead would be the hometown dates… which could feature visits to see children instead of parents.

“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” Mills said back then.

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives.

“There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love.

“We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”

We’ll be seeing a lot of these two on The Bachelor Season 27, as host Jesse Palmer stands alongside stud muffin Zach Shallcross.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, ABC confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise will return this fall for its ninth season.

A new batch of Bachelor Nation fan favorites will head to the Playa Escondida beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico, with the hopes of finding the romance they simply couldn’t track down on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Jesse Palmer will return for his second season as host.

We can’t say for certain at the moment whether Palmer will also host The Golden Bachelor, but we strongly assume this will be the case.