Meghan Markle Gloriously Shaded King Charles on Coronation Day By Reminding the World About Princess Diana

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard all about the coronation of King Charles III.

It was a big deal, of course, as it’s been 70 years since the last time the Brits crowned a new monarch.

But after months of anticipation followed by half a week of fawning praise from every media outlet on the planet, surely every angle of the coronation has been covered, right?

Well, not necessarily …

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday. And many believe they were publicly disrespected by the royal family. (Photo via Getty Images)

Don’t get us wrong — there’s been lots of talk about Meghan Markle’s decision to stay home on coronation day while Prince Harry jumped through hoops in a vain effort to get back in his father’s good graces.

And there’s even been talk about how Meghan kept herself occupied during Harry’s brief visit to London:

She went on a hike with friends, and of course, she threw a lavish birthday party for her son Archie, who turned four that day.

But there’s been very little talk about what Meghan wore on coronation day, and folks, believe us when we tell you there’s a very interesting story there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Meghan rocked normal hiking attire for her 40-minute jaunt through a local park (though granted, her outfit was probably a lot more expensive than the Patagonia and LL Bean us peasants would wear).

But knowing that she would be photographed by an even larger pack of paparazzi than usual, Meghan decided to subtly send a message to her uptight in-laws.

As first reported by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex wore a Bentley & Skinner diamond tennis bracelet that Charles gave to Princess Diana before their marriage exploded.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry enjoyed an extremely close relationship prior to her death. Now, questions of Harry’s paternity are circulating online. (Photo via Getty)

We probably don’t need to tell you that Charles was an abusive, adulterous husband to his first wife, and their scandalous relationship was probably the last thing he wanted to be reminded of on his long-awaited coronation day.

So yeah, Meghan’s nudge to the press was subtle but unmistakable:

She certainly knew that some media outlet would take notice of the fact that she wearing a bracelet that once adorned the wrist of Harry’s tragic mother.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

And that’s exactly what happened.

Of course, Charles was untouchable on his big day, and the ceremony he’s been anticipating for decades went off without a hitch.

But halfway across the world, an American former actress snuck in a well-deserved dig that’s since been noticed and commented upon by hundreds of thousands of people.

It may not be the fairy tale triumph over evil that Harry and Meghan deserve, but we bet it still felt damn good.