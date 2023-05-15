Amy Slaton Celebrates First Post-Divorce Mother’s Day, Looks Very Sad

Amy Slaton celebrated a special occasion this weekend.

Although the word celebrated may not be entirely accurate here.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star took to TikTok on May 14 in order to pass along a very simple message.

“Happy Mother’s Day!! 2023,” the TLC personality wrote in the caption as Skylar Kaylyn’s “Happy Mother’s Day” appropriately played in the background.

Amy, of course, is a relatively new parent.

She has a two-year old son named Gage and an eight-month old son named Glenn.

Unfortunately, she no longer has a husband with whom she can raise these kids… not after Michael Halterman filed to divorce his spouse back on March 13.

He did so after the spouses got into an exchange so heated that Amy had to call 911.

According to a 911 dispatch report obtained by The U.S. Sun this spring, Amy and Michael went at it on February 24.

The fight took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, meanwhile, claimed Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home — based on this same report.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Amy dropped the restraining order she had been granted against Michael.

However, a judge determined that the estranged husband and wife still must avoid physical contact with each other outside of their privately-agreed-upon custody settlement.

They are not allowed to say anything negative about each other in any public venues, either.

As things currently stand, Amy cares for the couple’s two young sons during the week, while Michael has Glenn and Gage on the weekends.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters cast members were high school sweethearts, who later got married in 2019.

They became parents when Amy gave birth to their son Gage in November 2020. The subsequent child, Glenn, joined the family in July 2022.

Last week, Amy and Michael were spotted swapping cars outside their former residence in Kentucky.

Michael arrived at the house in a yellow Ford Mustang convertible before working under the hood of both of the former couple’s vehicle.

They later exchanged keys as Michael was seen departing in a black Ford Fusion, reportedly headed to a local mechanic.