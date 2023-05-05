King Charles Still Expecting "Last-Minute Power Play" From Harry and Meghan Ahead of Coronation

After months of anticipation, the big day is almost here.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at 11 am London time tomorrow.

According to everyone involved, Prince Harry will be in attendance, while his wife Meghan Markle will remain at home with the couple’s two children.

In all likelihood, this will be a boring, uneventful ceremony that will be planned down to the second and will go off without a hitch.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But that sort of thing doesn’t generate clicks, sell newspapers, or stoke the flames of public outrage, so the usual media vultures are offering a very different prediction:

We’re referring to people who make a living by spewing vitriol at Harry and Meghan — people like Neil Sean, who penned a piece for Fox News this week, in which he allegd that the Sussexes have been making life hell for Charles and will do so again on Coronation Day.

According to Sean, Harry and Meghan spent months toying with the royals by refusing to confirm or deny plans to attend the coronation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“I can reveal in fact they were both cordially invited way back late last year, with an offer directly from the king, to spend the festive season with them and the family,” Sean wrote.

“The truth is they had no idea at that time on how to get in touch with Harry as his phone keeps changing due to ‘security,’ so again not the truth but Meghan and Harry’s truth.”

Sean also alleged that Harry has exacerbated the royals’ anxiety by keeping them in the the dark with regard to his travel plans.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

“One thing I can also pass on is this — direct from palace courtiers — they have no idea what plane Harry has agreed to travel on, or what day and time he is arriving, which again makes it all about them,” he wrote.

Sean also quoted a source who claims that Harry might be planning a last-minute stunt that will allow him to steal the spotlight from his father.

A common theory at the moment is that Harry will simply fail to show up.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Until we see him at the castle gates being driven up by the Met Police security here in England, then we won’t believe he is coming and that tragically is the feeling of the king,” said the source.

Now, we’re gonna go out on a limb and say that Harry will definitely show up to the coronation.

There’s absolutely nothing about his past or his character that suggests he would pull a petty stunt just to ruin the biggest day of his father’s life.

Of course, it’s not surprising that Harry’s harshest critics are seizing this opportunity to publicly think the worst of him.