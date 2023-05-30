Kim Kardashian is Engaged in Subtle Flirtation with a Potential New Lover

KIM KARDASHIAN IS ENGAGED, FOLKS!

With an unnamed individual.

Engaged in a bit of romantic back-and-forth, that is.

What, did you think we meant something else?

Kim Kardashian attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian may soon delve into her first relationship since splitting last year from Pete Davidson

We’re just not exactly sure with him at the moment.

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” an insider tells the aforementioned tabloid, adding as a tease:

“So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Getty)

The report emphasizes that the Hulu personality is “interested in pursuing things” with the mystery man, although she still “wants to keep it under the radar” in these early stages.

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source explains.

“She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

There’s also the issue that if/when Kim goes public with a new boyfriend, Kanye West will likely attack him in a variety of interviews.

On a recent episode of The Kardashian, Kardashian broke down over all the lies told in public by the very strange rapper.

“I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative,” Kim said on air of her infamous ex-husband.

“If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f-cking exhausted!”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

Earlier this month, the former sex tape recipient revealed that she doesn’t want to rush into a new romance after her split from Davidson, in part because of her four children.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kardashian said during a May 22 interview on Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast.

“If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?

“There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life.

“But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”