Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are “Really Happy” No Matter How Fans Feel

Even if they’ve avoided directly addressing their romance until now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have given up on hiding their entanglement.

He’s regularly appearing at her shows, even dancing next to her dad.

Reports say that Taylor is having a blast, even though her fans are beside themselves with worry.

And Matty recently addressed his own audience, because he knew that they all have some understandable questions.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on what appears to be a date. (Photo via Instagram) (Instagram)

Us Weekly spoke to an inside source about Taylor Swift, Matty Healy, and this thing that’s going on right now between them.

“Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately,” the insider reported.

“And,” the source continued, “she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Taylor and Matty have been friends for years and years. However, things have clearly changed recently.

“Although they briefly dated in the past,” the insider claimed, “it was so long ago.”

“So,” the source then reasoned, “she feels like she’s learning new things about him all over again.”

Matty Healy attends the Christian Dior After Show Party at the the 30 avenue Montaigne Dior flagship store on June 24, 2022. (Getty)

“It’s so refreshing,” the insider characterized about how this experience is for her.

“And,” the source described, “she’s happier than she’s been in a long time.”

But where is all of this headed for the two singers?

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

The insider then added: “Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance.”

“But he makes Taylor really happy,” the source emphasized.

“And,” the insider went on, for now, “she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.”

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs onstage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019. (Getty)

If we don’t count the rumors from 2014, fans first linked Taylor and Matty as something beyond friends when Matty began attending a lot of her concerts. In multiple states.

Since then, fans have spied the two holding hands and spending time together in New York.

And Taylor has gushed to fans about how happy she feels — even though Matty’s troubling history has a lot of fans feeling worried and disappointed.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022. (Getty)

During a recent performance in Massachusetts, Taylor told the concert crowd about her state of mind.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” she gushed.

“It’s not just the tour,” Taylor continued. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Matty was back home in the UK. He performed with his band, The 1975, in Dundee, Scotland.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he teased the audience. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

Well, that’s not a confirmation. But it’s not a denial, either. We’re not sure what else we expected.