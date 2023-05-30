Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are “Really Happy” No Matter How Fans Feel

Even if they’ve avoided directly addressing their romance until now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have given up on hiding their entanglement.
He’s regularly appearing at her shows, even dancing next to her dad.
Reports say that Taylor is having a blast, even though her fans are beside themselves with worry.
And Matty recently addressed his own audience, because he knew that they all have some understandable questions.
Us Weekly spoke to an inside source about Taylor Swift, Matty Healy, and this thing that’s going on right now between them.
“Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately,” the insider reported.
“And,” the source continued, “she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him.”
Taylor and Matty have been friends for years and years. However, things have clearly changed recently.
“Although they briefly dated in the past,” the insider claimed, “it was so long ago.”
“So,” the source then reasoned, “she feels like she’s learning new things about him all over again.”
“It’s so refreshing,” the insider characterized about how this experience is for her.
“And,” the source described, “she’s happier than she’s been in a long time.”
But where is all of this headed for the two singers?
The insider then added: “Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance.”
“But he makes Taylor really happy,” the source emphasized.
“And,” the insider went on, for now, “she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.”
If we don’t count the rumors from 2014, fans first linked Taylor and Matty as something beyond friends when Matty began attending a lot of her concerts. In multiple states.
Since then, fans have spied the two holding hands and spending time together in New York.
And Taylor has gushed to fans about how happy she feels — even though Matty’s troubling history has a lot of fans feeling worried and disappointed.
During a recent performance in Massachusetts, Taylor told the concert crowd about her state of mind.
“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” she gushed.
“It’s not just the tour,” Taylor continued. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”
Meanwhile, over the weekend, Matty was back home in the UK. He performed with his band, The 1975, in Dundee, Scotland.
“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he teased the audience. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”
Well, that’s not a confirmation. But it’s not a denial, either. We’re not sure what else we expected.