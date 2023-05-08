June Shannon: My Daughter is Gonna Die from Cancer, And We All Know It

Let’s be honest:

For the most part, June Shannon has been considered a laughingstock.

Ever since she first appeared on reality television as the mother of a child beauty pageant contestant nicknamed Honey Boo Boo, viewers have most scoffed at Shannon’s appearance… or made fun of the way she talked… or the way she acted.

But there’s nothing funny about what’s going on at the moment with June Shannon and her family.

Earlier this year, we learned that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

She’s only 28 years old.

In late March, Mama June took to Facebook in write “we are sticking together,” before adding that she and husband Justin Stroud are “doing everything we can do and to be there for Anna and [boyfriend Eldridge Toney].”

Added Shannon back then: “Just pray for all of us especially her girls. We appreciate y’all so much.”

Over the last few days, meanwhile, in promotion of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6, June has been giving a number of interviews.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last Friday, she admitted that she and her children are openly acknowledging the following with each other:

Anna will very likely die from this illness.

In the somewhat near future, too.

“As her mom, I’ve had to have those talks that you don’t want to have with your child,” Shannon told this outlet.

“We’ve had those talks as a family, too.

“But we all know what the end-game is and we all are prepared for that.

“I mean, you’re never prepared for that, but we know what could happen, and her children know that, which is sad because she has a 10- and a seven-year-old.”

Truly devastating.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for a person diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma at the stage Anna has it is 38 percent.

Per UCLA Health, if the tumor cannot be surgically removed, “the prognosis for adrenal cancers that have spread to nearby or distant organs is much less favorable, with only 10-20 percent surviving five years.”

From what we can gather, Anna underwent her first round of chemotherapy early this spring.

“We don’t know what the life expectancy is,” June said in an interview with Page Six on Friday.

“Her cancer is very rare. Only one in 1 million people get it. There [are] only a few doctors that treat it.

“And the couple of doctors here in the United States that treat it, I feel like — I’m not trying to be mean — are experimental doctors.”

Shannon then gave an update on how things look moving forward for Anna.

“She has had two rounds of chemo and she has her third round next week,” Mama June explained to ET.

“She has a scan on Saturday and we get results back on [May] 9th. The second round [of chemo] has been really more rough on her. She lost all of her hair…she sleeps a lot this round.

“Her appetite is going. She doesn’t want to eat some days.”

June told Page Six that if the scans show that the chemo is not helping after four rounds, “we go back to the drawing board, and we don’t know what the next step is.”

In the wake of this devastating news, well-known family members of Cardwell spoke out about two months ago.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are,” wrote Alana Thompson on her Instagram Story, for example.

“Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh-t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that ASAP.”

