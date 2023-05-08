Royal Family Snubbed Prince Archie on His Birthday, Attempted to Make Peace With Prince Harry at Coronation [Report]

Well, it was somewhat of a big weekend for King Charles and family.

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Charles was crowned on Saturday in a lavish ceremony that was broadcast around the globe.

Much has been made of the fact that the king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, was in attendance at the coronation.

But that doesn’t mean, of course, that all is well between the black sheep Duke of Sussex and the rest of his family.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As we’ve previously reported, the coronation happened to take place on the fourth birthday of Harry’s son, Prince Archie.

In the years since Harry and wife Meghan Markle relocated from London to the Los Angeles area, there’s obviously been a great deal of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals.

But in the past, the official royal social media accounts have always acknowledged the birthdays of Harry and Meghan’s two children.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Saturday, however, there were no well wishes for Archie’s big day.

“The Wales family and Charles and Queen Camilla have publicly paid tribute to the Sussex children on their respective birthdays,” one source pointed out to Us Weekly.

Why the public display of disrespect after Harry traveled across the world to be there for his father’s big day?

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

One possible explanation is that despite reports to the contrary, Charles had hoped that Harry would be joined by his wife and children at the coronation.

“Charles was hoping the Coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between [him and Meghan],” a source says.

The insider notes, however, that Meghan “wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The source adds that Meghan “feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion [the Coronation] by the royal family and is glad Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

According to a report from The Daily Beast, the snub was not as bad as some observers think, as during a conversation with Harry, Charles wished Archie a very happy birthday “wherever he was.”

Charles knows, of course, exactly where his grandson is, so we can’t help but think that last part was a little passive aggressive.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As for Harry, he did not take place in his family’s “balcony wave” following the ceremony, but insiders say the Windsors did extend an olive branch in the form of an invitation to a post-coronation luncheon.

Harry declined, of course, citing his desire to get back to California and see his only son on the boy’s birthday.

“He was back on the plane to California before his father and stepmother, the newly crowned Queen, had even finished having their official portraits taken,” says one source.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly back in Montecito in time to tuck Archie into bed.

Harry may not have been able to please everyone during his 28-hour globetrotting charm offensive — but he certainly gave it his all.