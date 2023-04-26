Janelle Brown Inspires Sister Wives Fans: Be Your Own Hero!

A lot has changed for all of the Sister Wives stars. Janelle Brown is no exception.

Her changes have not only been personal and professional, but physical. And Janelle hopes that her 100-lb weight loss journey and the end of her marriage can inspire others.

In a new, encouraging post, Janelle advises her followers that no one is going to come along and “make” them take steps to improve their lives.

They will have to be their own heroes.

In an inspirational video, Janelle Brown counseled Sister Wives fans on how to be their own heroes. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Janelle Brown has a message for her fans and followers.

“I learned a long time ago,” she captioned a recent montage that showcased her smiling face, her workouts, and her body transformation.

“And,” she continued, “have been reminded in these last few years.”

Way to go, Janelle Brown! The Sister Wives star is getting her work out on in this image.

There is a message that Janelle has taken to heart: “In our world, you have to be your own hero!”

She then reminded her fans and followers that “It’s completely up to you to be your hero!”

You know what? She’s not wrong. And Janelle actually had more to add.

Part of Janelle Brown’s encouraging video included now-legendary footage of her workouts. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Ok so here is the behind the scenes story,” Janelle began her written Instagram caption under the video.



“I made this reel,” she confessed, “and then chickened out from posting it.”



Janelle added: “I literally posted the last screen instead of the reel – just a few minute ago. Why ? Because I was afraid.”

Who should be your hero? According to Janelle Brown, it should be YOU. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. All the things,” Janelle then expressed.



“I am learning to embrace what is real, vulnerable, and authentic,” she then affirmed. “Time to walk the walk.”



Janelle concluded by counseling her fans and followers to “Do something scary and / or vulnerable today my friends.”

Mustering her courage, Janelle Brown penned an encouraging caption to try to motivate her followers alongside a similarly inspirational video. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, “something scary” and “something vulnerable” are extremely relative things.

Your friend who goes skydiving and your friend who freezes nervously when their phone vibrates and waits for the discomfort to end will certainly have different definitions of both.

But that is kind of the point. Well, part of it. Do something daunting but necessary for yourself — even if it’s just starting a new fitness routine despite a fear that you’ll quit and feel like a failure. Even if it’s just trying something new, or mustering the courage to do something that you’ve been putting off.

Looking great! Janelle Brown has a very cute smirk on her face in this photo of the Sister Wives star.

Most conspicuously, Janelle’s big (and still quite recent) change was ditching Kody Brown.

She is no longer a “sister wife.” Now, Janelle gets to be herself and live her life. She has embarked upon business ventures and personal growth.

Meanwhile, Kody’s entire life has fallen apart. Perhaps, if we take up Janelle’s advice, we’ll try to learn how to play a sad song on the world’s smallest violin for him.