Britney Spears Addresses Latest Addiction Allegations: I Do Whatever Makes Me Feel Alive!

Britney Spears has been at the center of just about every kind of controversy imaginable over the course of her 25-year career.

She’s been divorced, institutionalized, rehabbed, medicated, and harassed by the very people who claim to worship her.

But despite the many ups and downs of her years in the spotlight we don’t think anyone anticipated the latest Britney controversy to set her fan base buzzing:

We’re talking, of course, about the pop icon’s courageous battle … with caffeine addiction.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, if you frequent the more Britney-centric corners of the internet, then you’re probably aware that there’s been a great deal of concern about Spears’ constant consumption of mankind’s favorite upper.

It sounds like a joke, but various unconfirmed reports have led to real concerns that Britney is guzzling huge quantities of caffeine and staying up for days at a time.

On Thursday, Britney decided to get out in front of this latest pseudo-scandal and address her fans directly.

She began by posting a meme, seemingly as a way of both acknowledging her insomnia and poking fun at the idea that she literally never sleeps.

“In every relationship there’s the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that’s even possible,” read the meme.

It was accompanied by a caption that is admittedly a bit of a word salad — but Britney stans know that their fav prefers a free-flowing, stream-of-consciousness style these days.

Britney’s behavior has once again sparked concern among fans. (Photo via Instagram)

“My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with,” she wrote.

“Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

Spears went on to say that she still enjoys drinking tea, but despite rumors to the contrary, she insists that she’s not a Red Bull addict.

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo via Instagram)

“And green tea is my prized possession !!! You clever little turds … Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever … I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ???” Brit asked her fans.

“I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things.”

It’s rare for Britney to address a controversy so immediately and so candidly, but it makes sense that she would be especially wary of addiction rumors these days.

Back in February, insiders indicated that Britney’s loved ones planned an intervention to address her substance abuse issues, but it was canceled when the singer found out about it.

Britney Spears visited Vegas recently. And seems the trip brought back some painful memories for the pop icon. (Photo via Instagram)

“I mean at some point enough is enough,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

Obviously, we have no way of knowing if Britney is actually addicted to caffeine.

But either way, fans probably aren’t making the situation any better with their constant prying into her mental state!