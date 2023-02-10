Britney Spears Intervention Was "Long Overdue," Cancelation Could Prove Fatal, Source Says

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that members of Britney Spears’ inner circle had planned an intervention for the singer in response to recent concerns about her substance abuse and mental health issues.

The plans were scrapped when Britney somehow found out about the intervention and opted not to attend.

Spears did agree to meet with a doctor who specializes in addiction treatment the following day, which was Wednesday.

But according to a new report from TMZ, she has not agreed to the sort of comprehensive treatment program her loved ones had hoped for.

Now, sources who were involved in the planning of the intervention have spoken to TMZ.

And it seems they’re very worried about Britney’s health and future.

“The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It’s a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it,” said one insider.

“I worry about waking up in the morning and feeling like I’m going to get a horrible phone call,” a second added.

“This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone,” a third supporter claimed.

“She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on,” they continued.

“She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness.”

“She has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen,” a fourth insider told the outlet.

Multiple sources indicated to TMZ that these are tense times within Britney’s household.

Many of the pop icon’s supporters are angry that the intervention didn’t take place.

These same people are said to be very fearful about what might happen to Britney if she continues along her current path.

Spears has denied the reports of an intervention, saying they’re a blatant fabrication on the part of TMZ and other media outlets.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!” Britney wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!” she added.

“I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!”

Clearly, TMZ is standing its ground, and the quotes published today seem like the site’s way of doubling down on their recent claims about Britney’s mental health.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.