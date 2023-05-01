Audrey Roloff Lectures Parents on Love, Gets Torched for Being Arrogant and Annoying

Audrey Roloff earned a bit of sympathy last week.

The former Little People, Big World star admitted that she and husband Jeremy are struggling with money and with home renovations and it seemed for a brief period of time as if the Internet was actually on Audrey’s side.

But that time has clearly passed.

Roloff wrote a lot of words about parenting and romance over the weekend and pretty much every follower gagged in response.

Audrey and Jeremy, of course, are parents to three young kids: Radley, 17 months, Bode, 3, and Ember, 5.

Like millions of other moms and dads in their situation, it can therefore be challenging to make time for each other — but Audrey wants the world to know what you simply must make a point to do so.

“I know it’s hard,” wrote Audrey to open a lengthy message on Instagram.

“The messes, the lack of sleep, the constant interruptions, the physically demanding needs, the sicknesses, the milk stained bed sheets, the struggle to find babysitters, the car seat buckling, the walking them back to bed for the 15th time, the blueberry dicing, the hormone fluctuations, the exhaustion, the patience, the up in the night rocking, the butt wiping, the shoe-tieing and coat zipping, the snack distributing, the diaper bag packing, the nap trapping, the endless teething, and the giving up of your body to grow and feed your babies.

“This season can feel like A LOT. It’s harder to connect as a couple in the chaos of it all.”

Little People’s Audrey Roloff ripped for post about marriage advice after star’s ‘expensive’ trips with husband Jeremy.

It’s true. We don’t really need Audrey to tell us this.

“Never stop romanticizing your love story,” Audrey continued.

“Never stop believing in the beauty, growth, depth, strength, and power of your love.

“The more you do, the more those actions and thoughts of love produce feelings of love, and the cycle continues.”

Audrey has a history of making folks wanna vomit.

She has a history of penning long, winding shards of word salad on social media, often coming across like a know-it-all when it comes to living the perfect life.

Every now and then? Yes, Roloff confesses to having the same issues as everyone else.

But this latest post simply prompted more eye-rolling from critics sick of her schtick.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them.

Concluded Audrey:

Don’t let the fear of being cheesy hold you back from a moment of meaningful connection.

And don’t let the romance novels and tv shows distract or hinder you from romanticizing your own love story.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to ensue from there.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

“These people are living a world that the average person does not,” wrote one user.

“They do not work, they have no responsibilities, they are given extravagant trips one after another. It is insulting for them to be giving any kind of marriage or relationship advice.”

Added another hater:

“Parenting for 10 hours a week must be SO ROUGH for her especially between all of her running and endless list of sponsored trips. Get a grip.”

And then a third:

“She is so out of touch with reality, of what it’s like to be a real down to earth parent, that it actually astounds me how spoiled and up her own ass she really is. Barf.”