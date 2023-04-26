Audrey Roloff Confesses: Our House is a Disaster, And We Can’t Afford to Fix It!

Audrey Roloff often gets roasted on social media because she acts like she has it all figured out.

The former Little People, Big World star typically goes over the top in her praise for husband Jeremy and likes to write nonsense about parenthood in order to sound enlightened and intelligent.

But Roloff sat down this past Monday for an Instagram Live Q&A with fans… and she let her defenses down.

She didn’t come across as pompous or organized or even happy in any way at all. She just sounded defeated.

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023.

“Home renovations are insanely expensive right now,” the 31-year old told her fans, explaining that she and Jeremy feel “a little stuck” with what they want to “prioritize because the house needs so much.”

Confessed the mother of three:

“We can’t do even close to it all.”

It’s true that materials are hard to come by these days for construction, hence the rising costs.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them.

“The house was a fixer and we saw the potential and vision … but one year later the cost of making the vision come to life is harder than we anticipated it to be,” Audrey continued on April 24.

After noting that the home has numerous problems — including a pressing need to fix the deck and roof — Audrey said that the layout is “rough with only [three] bedrooms downstairs” because she and Jeremy to have more kids.

A month ago, Audrey came right out and admitted that she’s planning for baby number-four.

“I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal [vitamins] to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey told followers in late March.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took a trip to Disney in the late winter of 2023… without son Radley!

In June 2022, the Roloffs purchased a home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

They did so after not being given the chance to purchase Jeremy’s dad’s property from Matt Roloff, a snub Audrey openly complained about last yer.

This house, however, sits on more than four acres of farmland and spans 4,414 square feet.

In addition to the main house, the property features a 1,660-square-foot detached structure with its own full bath and kitchenette.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey wrote via Instagram on June 12, 2022.

“We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

The Oregon native continued:

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives.

“It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parents’ property.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

That’s great and all — but Audrey previously admitted that many of her business ventures have failed.

She and Jeremy simply can’t afford this ongoing project.

“It still has the previous owners’ smell baked into the carpet and dry walls,” she added on Monday.

“The kitchen cabinetry is [peeling] everywhere and there are stains and sticky spots we can’t get clean no matter how hard we try. And of course, it’s all super dated.”

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram.

To wrap things up this week, Audrey said wasn’t trying to complain.

“We are so grateful to be here, but I also don’t want to sugarcoat ‘what comes with the territory’ of buying a fixer on land,” Roloff said.

“It’s not for the faint of heart.”

