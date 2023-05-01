Jenelle Evans: Here's How Much Child Support She Receives From Her Broke Baby Daddies

Last week, we reported on the surprising news that Jenelle Evans bought a boat.

And not just any boat, mind you.

Jenelle shelled out for a 31-foot houseboat and boasted to her fans that it could serve as a second home for her entire family.

That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but the point is, Jenelle seems to have more disposable income than most people realized.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation this week. And once again, the couple left their kids at home. (Photo via Instagram)

The boat is a secondhand vessel from the eighties, but Evans probably still shelled out tens of thousands of dollars for it.

Not bad for a woman who’s supporting four kids and an unemployed husband with her OnlyFans earnings.

Of course, Jenelle receives financial help from the fathers of her two youngest children — but not much.

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Photo via Instagram)

So exactly how much does she receive in monthly child support payments?

Well, that information was disclosed to the public thanks to recent changes in the Evans house.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jenelle recently regained custody of her eldest son, Jace.

Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, hasn’t seen the boy since he was six months old, but he has been making monthly child support payments.

Andrew Lewis is the father of Jenelle Evans’ eldest child. (Photo via MTV)

For most of Jace’s life, those payments have been going to Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans.

But now that Jace is back with his mom, Jenelle will be the lucky recipient of … $365 a month.

Yes, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, that’s how much Andrew has been paying in child support.

Andrew Lewis appears on TV to talk about his relationship with Jenelle. (Photo via YouTube)

It’s not much, but it’s probably more than David contributes to the household!

And to supplement that meager sum, Jenelle also receives $327 from Nathan Griffith, who is the father of her youngest son, Kaiser.

Yes, Nathan actually pays less than Andrew.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those.

That’s a bit surprising, as Andrew lives in ultra-expensive New York City, and his recent employment history has careened from “feeding the homeless” (whatever that means) to “modeling” (LOL) to some combination of chef and production assistant on movie sets.

“I was at the Marriot for a really long time,” he said in a recent interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

“Recently, I left Marriott, but I loved it, though I felt like it was a dead-end job for me there.”

Andrew Lewis has not seen Jace since the boy was an infant. (Photo via MTV)

Andrew also claimed that his sporadic appearances on Teen Mom have encouraged him to seek a job in television.

“I’ve been working as a production assistant and I just actually got hired again for a new sci-fi film. I just want to go and do my job,” he said.

“I enjoy behind the scenes more than I do being on camera,” Andrew added.

Andrew is the first guy we ever saw Jenelle with — though we did only see him briefly. (Photo via MTV)

Sadly, Lewis says he has no intention of leaving NYC to be closer to Jace.

“This is my home. The city makes me feel whole,” he revealed.

So we guess you won’t see any pics of Jace and Andrew fishing off of Jenelle’s new boat anytime soon.

But that might be what’s best for everyone.