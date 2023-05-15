Britney Spears: Headed For Divorce From Sam Asghari, Insiders Claim

Fans and supporters of Britney Spears hoped that the pop icon’s life would quiet down considerably once she finally freed herself from the conservatorship that kept her a virtual prisoner of her father and his fellow opportunists.

Sadly, Britney has been making more tabloid headlines than ever in recent months, and the reports do not paint a very pretty picture of her home life.

First, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline came forward and claimed that the singer has no relationship with her teenage sons.

Shortly thereafter, we learned that Britney’s loved ones had arranged an intervention in response to her growing substance abuse issues, but the plans were canceled when Spears figured out what was going on.

Britney has been through an awful lot in recent years. (Photo via Instagram)

Now, a troubling new report from TMZ indicates that there’s major trouble in Britney’s marriage to Sam Asghari.

The site claims that “screaming matches have been frequent,” and Britney has “gotten physical with Sam” on at least one occasion.

Insiders tell the outlet that recent confrontations between Britney and Sam have been so intense that her security team has gotten involved on multiple occasions.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears cozy up together for this sweet snapshot that they uploaded to social media. (Photo via Instagram)

One source tells TMZ that Sam is rarely at home these days, as he lives in constant fear of Britney’s hostility.

And those closest to Brit are concerned, as she’s come to rely on Sam quite a lot in recent years.

Sources familiar with the relationship say that Britney is very much in love with Sam, but he’s also come to fill the role of her 24/7 personal assistant.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Photo via Instagram)

The conservatorship reportedly resulted in a state of prolonged adolescence for Spears, and insiders say that when left to her own devices she struggles with the most basic tasks of adult life.

So the recent absence of Sam from her household is troubling for multiple reasons.

Sources feel that without the stability that Asghari has provided, Britney will once again spiral into chaos.

Britney Spears fans are angry at Sam Asghari. Many believe that the model is taking advantage of his wife. (Photo via Instagram)

Needless to say, these reports are creating quite a bit of concern in the Britney-obsessed corners of the internet.

But it’s worth nothing that every TMZ report about Brit should be taken with a grain of salt these days.

The outlet has been feverishly promoting its new documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which premieres tonight on Fox.

Britney Spears visited Las Vegas earlier this year. And seems the trip brought back some painful memories for the pop icon. (Photo via Instagram)

So it’s in the site’s best interest to drum up fears about Britney’s well-being ahead of tonight’s big debut.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that insiders’ concerns about Britney and Sam’s relationship are not legitimate.

We just hope that if there’s another divorce in Britney’s future, it’ll play out quickly, and with a minimum of drama.