Scheana Shay: I Caught Raquel Leviss Banging a Stranger In My Kitchen!

These days, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss are bitter enemies.

In fact, Raquel claims Scheana assaulted her and left her with a black eye in response to the news of Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval.

But there was a time, not all that long ago, when Scheana and Raquel were on the verge of forming a beautiful friendship.

As we’ve seen on recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana took Raquel under her wing in the wake of the former pageant queen’s messy breakup with James Kennedy.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

Scheana owns multiple condos in the LA area, and it seems that she allowed Raquel to stay in one of them temporarily following her split from DJ James.

But as she revealed on her latest podcast episode, Shay soon regretted that act of generosity.

“I remember her telling me [that] I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James [Kennedy],” she recalled.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

Scheana says she was happy for her friend, but also a bit concerned for her property.

After congratulating Raquel, Shay promptly inquired as to where her recent sexual hijinks had been taking place.

A sheepish Leviss reportedly answered, “Oops.”

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss are wearing GUESS and attending the GUESS Holiday 2018 Event on November 7, 2018 in West Hollywood, California in this photo.

Needless to say, that’s not the sort of response you hope to receive when you ask someone where they might have dribbled their bodily fluids in your home.

Scheana says she pressed Raquel for details, and Leviss admitted to having sex in Shay’s bed, as well as and “on the kitchen counter.”

“And I was like, ‘Where I set my baby’s highchair and feed her? I gave you this apartment to live in, not to have sex all over.’ So disrespectful,” Shay said on her podcast.

Scheana Shay was once close friends with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

Scheana concluded her comments about Raquel by revealing that Leviss was not exactly begging for forgiveness at the recent Vanderpump reunion taping.

“The fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse. She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear,” she recalled.

Raquel has not yet responded to the latest shade thrown by her former friend, but an anonymous friend of Leviss’ has a theory as to why Scheana and Lala Kent have been acting like “mean girls” in recent weeks.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram)

The source tells Page Six that the castmates’ remarks “probably come from their own unresolved guilt and past trauma [of] how they felt or were treated after their own cheating scandals.”

The friend accused Scheana and Lala of engaging in “mean girl antics” and “making this scandal more about them” as a means to “secure their own relevance.”

“They don’t seem capable of showing the level of grace that Raquel showed Lala after she slept with James behind Raquel’s back,” says the Raquel-defender.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

Well, that’s one theory.

But the more likely explanation is that Raquel figuratively screwed over everyone in this friend group before literally screwing Sandoval in act of betrayal that’s shocking even by Vanderpump Rules standards.

Scheana and Lala have always been angels over the years, but yeah, their beef with Raquell is definitely justified.