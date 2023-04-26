Which Kardashian-Jenner Sister Is the Most Popular of Them All?

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been dominating the entertainment world for over a decade, thanks in large part to their popular reality shows and their massive social media presence.

But while they’re all one-woman empires in their own right, one question that’s frequently debated among fans is: which sister is the most popular?

Join us we attempt to solve that mystery once and for all.

Let’s start with the oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly trying to have a kid together. (Photo via Instagram)

Kourtney has always been a fan favorite due to her dry sense of humor and unapologetic attitude.

She’s more popular than ever these days, thanks to her marriage to Travis Barker.

Kourt and Travis are the epitome of #CoupleGoals, and fans have been enjoying that rarest of all sights — a Kardashian in a stable, healthy relationship!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose here on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo via Getty)

However, in recent years, Kourtney has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her family and her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

So while she still has a loyal fanbase, she may not be the most popular sister at the moment.

Next up is Kim Kardashian, the second oldest sister.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Kim shot to fame in 2007 thanks to her leaked sex tape, and she’s since become one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

These days, she’s known for many things, including her beauty, her business sense, and of course, her now-defunct marriage to Kanye West.

While Kim has faced some backlash over the years for her privilege and her perceived lack of talent, she still has a massive following on social media and remains one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world.

Tough to compete with that.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Third is Khloe, the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters.

Khloe has always been known for her bold personality and quick wit.

She’s also been very open about her struggles with weight and body image, which has endeared her to many fans.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be very much at peace in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

Khloe has also had a few high-profile relationships, most notably with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

While she may not be as famous as Kim, Khloe is still a major force in the entertainment world with a large and ever-growing fan base.

Finally, we have the younger Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

Kendall is a successful model who has walked the runway for some of the biggest names in fashion.

Kendall Jenner is one of the richest models in the world. In fact, she might be earning more money than any other runway-walker. (Photo via Instagram)

She’s known for her striking looks and quiet demeanor, which sets her apart from her louder sisters.

Kylie, on the other hand, loves to live out loud.

She’s built a massive beauty empire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line.

She’s also been in the news recently for her relationship with rapper Travis Scott with whom she has two children.

Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, the possible billionaire (Kylie’s net worth is a subject of constant debate) has been making headlines for an unexpected reason:

She’s rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet, which would make her one half of arguably the most famous Gen Z couple on the planet.

So, who is the most popular sister? Well, it’s hard to say, as each sister has her own unique brand and following.

However, if we had to pick one, we’d say that Kylie Jenner is currently the most popular.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

She has over 250 million followers on Instagram and her beauty empire is worth billions of dollars.

Plus, her personal life is a subject of non-stop fascination.

However, with the Kardashians and Jenners, anything can happen, and the most popular sister could change at any moment!