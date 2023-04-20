Which 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 4 Couples Are Still Together?

This season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been, in many ways, refreshing. A lot of new, authentic couples were a welcome change after Happily Ever After? shenanigans.

But we have also seen bitter fights between spouses and nasty insults from people who aren’t even engaged yet.

We are a majority of the way through Season 4.

After all of this, who is still together after this season — and after the many months that have passed since it filmed?

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were the one familiar couple to the franchise this season. The pair previously appeared on Love in Paradise.

These two married before 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. They clearly love each other and have a lot of intense sexual chemistry.

Unfortunately, their differences make them as distant from each other as their heights. And it’s taking a toll on their marriage.

Neither Daniele nor Yohan seem fully capable of respecting the other’s religious beliefs. And that is only the tip of the iceberg.

Daniele arrived in the Dominican Republic to announce that she had unilaterally decided that they would live there. There, and not in the US like they had planned. She didn’t even discuss it with her husband, she just made her decision.

That doesn’t mean that Yohan cannot match her bossy and disrespectful demeanor. His overt sexism is inexcusable. And his insecurities over her desire to meet up with a visiting friend (because he’s an ex) left a sour taste in the mouths of many viewers.

Daniele and Yohan are still together.

Multiple social media posts have made it pretty clear that they remain married. Among other things, Daniele has defended her move to the DR in a tone that made it pretty clear that she hadn’t filed for divorce and moved back to New York.

So yeah, their marriage is intact. Whether that’s best for either of them … well, that’s another matter.

Debbie Aguero and Oussama have a monumental 43-year age gap. And that is not all.

Their remarkably chaste romance has a foundation of shared interests: both love art and poetry.

24-year-old Oussama and 67-year-old Debbie are both clearly eccentric. But …

Fans have questioned whether their shared interest goes beyond Oussama’s eyebrow-raising poetry and the two painting side-by-side.

In addition to a lack of any conventional affection and their obvious age gap, there are some red flags.

Oussama initially lied to Debbie, waiting to tell her that he’s not ready to marry her. And, later in the season, he demanded that she take him to the United States — snapping at her and insulting her when she tried to make plans. Yikes.

Debbie and Oussama appear to still be together.

There has been no confirmation in either direction. The most likely guess is that they’re still together, but have not married.

Of course, it’s possible that they could surprise everyone. And it’s very likely that Debbie is dividing her time between Morocco and Georgia.

Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada are this season’s breakout fan-favorite couple, and with ample good reason.

Isabel loves Gabe, her kids love Gabe, and so do fans. Despite a lot of anxiety, Isabel’s parents are also big fans of his.

Gabe also brings long overdue transgender representation to the show. He is a lovable treasure and still enough of an impulsive goofball to be entertaining.

Gabe asking Isabel to marry him was a beautiful moment. And she said yes.

But the two of them still have some major obstacles on the path to marriage. It’s not insurmountable, but it will take time.

Namely, Gabe needs an extra piece of paperwork. Because he is transgender, his birth certificate does not match his other documentation. So he had to return to Florida from Colombia to spend months fixing that, putting their life on hold.

Gabe and Isabel are almost certainly still together.

Their social media commentary during this season has not hidden their ongoing affection for each other whatsoever.

Gabe has shown up in Florida … but we already knew that he would have to continue dividing his time between Florida and Colombia. Honestly? We’d love to see this couple again.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh are one of the most discussed couples this season, despite being neither fan-favorites nor most-hated.

Perhaps we’re projecting a little, but Jen has this “favorite aunt energy” that’s compelling. Rishi is a hottie, but viewers doubt his sincerity even more than Jen does (though, in some cases, less than her friends and family).

Somehow, they have managed to remain engaged for three years, even though those three years were almost entirely long-distance.

But there are serious questions about Rishi’s honesty, and it’s not all about him falling for Jen’s friend’s catfishing expedition.

When exactly will he tell his family that Jen isn’t just a friend, but his fiancee of three years?

According to him (per his astrologer), there is a specific time and date that is most auspicious. But making Jen wait that long seems absurd … and has filled her mind with understandable doubts.

As it stands, it looks like Jen and Rishi are probably still together.

There is no formal smoking gun — like a wedding registry, or photos of one or both of them with someone new.

But the two have collaborated on posts promoting their on-screen relationship during this season. That doesn’t feel like ex-fiance behavior.

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera are a somewhat polarizing couple, though it’s almost entirely because of editing. Almost.

The two women have led very different lives. Kris is from a very small town in rural Alabama. Jeymi is more accustomed to city life in Colombia.

Additionally, Kris has been married, twice. Both times to men. Her children are both adults. Unlike Kris, Jeymi has no interest in men, and is blissfully childfree — except for the couple’s dog.

The two became engaged before actually meeting. It was Jeymi’s severe health scare that prompted Kris to propose. In Colombia, a short time after meeting in person, they married.

Unfortunately, mutual affection and great sexual chemistry has not translated to automatic married bliss.

Jeymi is emotionally needy. Kris has a couple of health problems, numerous ties back home in Alabama, and is pragmatic in a way that Jeymi finds hurtful.

Still, they love each other. Enough that Kris and Jeymi are still together.

In what we hope was not a violation of any contractual agreements, Kris has let it slip multiple times that she continues to visit Colombia. She is yet another cast member who is dividing her time between two countries.

Honestly, we wish these two the very best. And, if they return, we would love to see them get a more balanced edit.

Ugh, we now have to talk about Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny.

Some couples, you root for and wish that they could overcome their differences and other obstacles. Some of this season’s pairs just have a handful of hurdles, and can totally make it.

Rooting for Nicole and Mahmoud is the polar opposite of rooting for their marriage to last. This is not okay.

Simply put, Nicole has at time suggested that she does not feel happy as a Muslim woman or as a woman in Egypt.

However, viewers have clearly seen that Nicole’s conflict is not with Islam or with Egypt. There are plenty of Egyptian Muslim women leading lives that would make Nicole very happy.

Instead, her conflict has been with her husband, Mahmoud. We have already said so much about Nicole and Mahmoud and their toxic marriage. Simply put: she’s miserable, and he will inevitably keep her that way.

It is with heavy hearts that we must bear grim tidings: Nicole and Mahmoud are still together. Awful.

They have both made that very clear on social media. Mahmoud has taunted critics of their marriage. Nicole has spoken in the present tense about where she and Mahmoud live.

Obviously, reality TV personalities can fake whatever they like on social media. So any of these couples could have misled the world. But … that is unlikely.