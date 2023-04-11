Jana Duggar’s Instagram Activity Prompts Major Concerns About Her Safety

Jana Duggar has always been one of the more quiet members of her famous family.

But while she’s never been a huge fan of the spotlight, for most of her career, Jana kept an open line of communication with fans, and she seemed to genuinely enjoy keeping the public updated about her life.

Now, however, it seems that Jana wants nothing to do with her 750,000 followers.

As many fans have now noted, the 33-year-old has not posted on Instagram in over a year.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with the rumors. (Photo via TLC)

It’s been 56 weeks since Jana last shared an update with followers, and fans are worried about what that absence might mean.

Did Jana, like so many of her siblings, decide to simply keep a lower profile in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges?

Has she simply realized that with her family’s reality TV empire at an end, there’s no longer any need for her to be in self-promotion mode so constantly?

Jana Duggar addresses the camera here during a scene from the TLC series Counting On. (Photo via Instagram)

Or is there something more insidious going on here?

Has Jana been forced by her overbearing parents to stop sharing updates with he legion of devoted fans?

The situation has become a hot topic of discussion on the Duggar-centric corners of Reddit, and fans can’t seem to agree on the reason for Jana’s sudden disappearance.

Jana Duggar traveled to Rome with her brother. Will she ever return home? (Photo via Instagram)

“She hasn’t posted in almost a year, I wonder if her parents have forbidden her,” one person wrote.

“Blink twice if you’re being held against your will …” another joked.

Others suggested that Jana might be participating in a bizarre ritual in which she’s vowed to have zero contact with the opposite sex for an extended period of time.

The lovely Jana Duggar on Counting On (TLC) in 2020. (Photo via TLC)

They theorized that her social media hiatus could be a part of that bizarre experiment.

“I was listening/watching a filmed podcast that Jinger was on recently and she was explaining how in their childhood gothard religion that people would take these pacts to remain from being with the opposite sex for 10-15 years, and then it was fairly common,” one commenter wrote.

“Gothard would promote people committing to singleness for a certain amount of time,” another recalled.

Jana Duggar is standing here outside of a bus. She posted this photo on Instagram.

“Like she talks about kids and even people on their 30s would be encouraged to do it.”

Acolytes of Bill Gothard — who was Jim Bob’s personal spiritual guru before he was forced to resign in disgrace — are notoriously secretive about their beliefs.

But in her recent memoir, Jinger Duggar confirmed that Gothard instructs his followers to keep their daughters sheltered at home until marriage.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

“If you get a job or move out, you’re opening yourself up to Satan’s attacks because you don’t have an umbrella to protect you,” Jinger wrote.

Duggar women typically are not allowed to join social media, but an exception was made for Jana.

Now, sadly, it looks as though her parents might have revoked her privileges.