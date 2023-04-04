Tori Roloff Spends Zach-Free Egg Hunt with Kids, Directly Addresses Separation Question

Recently, Tori Roloff has shared heartwarming moments with her kids. She has been enjoying life with friends, also.

Her latest posts include a look at Tori, Jackson, and Lilah out and enjoying an Easter celebration.

But … where is Zach?

Such a conspicuous outing without her husband is fanning the flames of already existing separation rumors.

Taking to social media, Tori Roloff posed with her kids, Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff. It looks like they had fun at an Easter event. But isn’t someone missing? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Thankful for spring in Oregon,” Tori Roloff wrote, perhaps with a bit of a tongue-in-cheek tone.

“I promise Lilah loved it,” she assured followers, a reference to Lilah’s expression in the above photo.

“She just has the same resting face as me: determined,” Tori continued. “Lol.”

In a video that her mom posted, Lilah Roloff looked absolutely adorable but perhaps a little unenthused by the spring weather in Oregon. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Well, we’ve certainly heard worse than resting determined face.

Tori, Jackson, and Lilah had braved the rainy weather for an Easter egg hunt. They certainly looked stylish.

In addition to eggs, there was an Easter Bunny cosplayer there who posed beside 5-year-old Jackson.

Here, we see 5-year-old Jackson Roloff along side an Easter Bunny while enjoying an egg hunt early in the spring of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Neither Tori’s video nor any of her photos showed any sign of Zach Roloff.

Some fans speculated that he might have taken some of the photos, but a few hints suggested that he had not.

Given that there have been rumored struggles in their relationship in recent months, there were commenters who wondered if these Zach-free pics were part of a “soft launch” of the couple’s separation.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

Naturally, some fans were so curious that they could not help but ask. Directly … and bluntly.

Tori, being a generally gracious person, took the nosy question in good spirits.

In fact, she openly answered the potentially sensitive question in her Instagram Story.

Tori, Zach and their kids look beyond adorable in this family portrait, don’t they?

“Don’t worry. Zach and I aren’t separating,” Tori told her fans and followers.

She did joke about “losing him,” but not in a romantic sense.

Tori wrote: “I’m only losing him to this shop build.”

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff brought their children to experience some Disney magic in early 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There was another person missing from the photos: the couple’s baby, Josiah.

Relatedly, there was a very practical reason for Zach to remain home while Tori took Jackson and Lilah on an egg hunt.

“He stayed home with the babe,” Tori wrote about Zach and their 11-month-old, “because it was hailing and raining.”

Zach and Tori Roloff sit down here for a confessional on Little People, Big World.

Obviously, Zach and Tori have had their marital struggles over the years. They have openly discussed them on Little People, Big World.

But that doesn’t mean that every time that one of them does an activity without the other, they are headed to divorce.

Before the age of social media influencers and picture-perfect reality TV personalities, most people found it very normal for parents to divide up activities — including “family” activities.