Tammy Slaton: Spotted! Out! About! And in Trouble?!?

Tammy Slaton is no longer in rehab.

She has lost a considerable amount of weight.

For these two reasons alone, fans of the 1000-lb Sisters star should be strongly encouraged by Tammy’s progress.

And yet…

Is Tammy Slaton? So many followers of hers have so many questions these days.

… some observers are anything but encouraged at the moment.

Last week, The Sun obtained photos of Slaton out and about, seemingly running errands or, perhaps, just enjoying what appeared to be a lovely day in Kentucky.

She was donning a black zip-up hoodie and a black skirt for the occasion… and she was apparently on her own with a walker.

But Tammy was also bent over on this apparatus, looking rather out of breath and also out of sorts.

“This must still be a struggle for her bc her lungs are bad,” wrote one social media user in response to the image.

Another wrote: “It’s great that she’s out walking. She still looks like she’s really struggling.”

And a third added: “She is still quite heavy and I know she says her knees give her a lot of pain.”

“Sometimes I get so scared for her when I realize she is only 6 years older than me. Happy she is out walking, but it still blows my mind when I see her,” a fourth individual shared.

Wow! Look at Tammy Slaton! She looks simply incredible.

Slaton tipped the scales at 700-plus pounds on her show’s fourth season premiere several months ago.

Following gastric bypass surgery, she’s down below 400… which is an amazing achievement.

Still, she must use an oxygen tank to get around and followers have an understandable reason to continually be worried about her well-being.

Heck, Slaton was also spotted out this month vaping!

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

In related news, Tammy got married in November to a man named Caleb Willingham.

But Slaton changed her TikTok profile last name a few weeks ago and there’s a reason to think this relationship may already be in trouble.

Tammy, you see, is living once again in Kentucky. She’s also helping to take care of her young nephews because her sister, Amy, is in the middle of an ugly divorce.

With Caleb remaining in his Ohio rehab facility, Tammy is feeling especially lonely and frustrated these days, according to The Sun.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider told this outlet in March.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

Due to the stress of her situation with Amy, Tammy is reportedly “pissed” that Willingham isn’t around to help out, per the same 1000-lb Sisters insider.

“She feels as if she is single again,” concluded The Sun last month.

B