Ryan Edwards Posts More Mackenzie Standifer Revenge Porn, Doubles Down on Cheating Allegations

From the moment Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer exchanged vows, their marriage seemed doomed to failure.

As you may recall, Ryan passed out behind the wheel on his wedding day, a moment that was documented in all its horror on Teen Mom.

These days, Edwards is terrorizing Standifer in a different way by posting risqué photos of her as some kind of perverse attempt at revenge.

Revenge for what exactly? Well, Ryan is having a tough time figuring that out.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

Last week, Edwards accused Standifer of cheating on him.

Then he changed his mind withdrew the allegation, and explained to his followers that Mackenzie is “not that kind of person.”

But last night, Ryan changed his mind again!

Ryan Edwards has been to rehab many times over the years. We really hope he’s doing better now. (Photo via Instagram)

Late at night (which is usually when this sort of meltdown takes place) Ryan informed his Instagram followers that he’s once again convinced that Mackenzie was unfaithful.

And just so you know he’s serious, he posted the allegation alongside a topless photo of Mackenzie.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one,” Edwards captioned the post.

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Ryan clearly thought he’d be able to turn the masses against Mackenzie, but his attempt failed miserably.

“Mother of your kids, dude. They don’t need to see you saying this sh-t. Keep off the internet,” one commenter wrote.

Ryan Edwards has looked better. The Teen Mom star’s recent appearance is raising many questions … none of them good. (Photo via MTV)

“What a terrible shame this is how you behave. This is the mother of your children,” another added.

“Come on now. She’s the mother of your children. Have some respect,” a third chimed in.

Despite that negative reaction, Ryan tried to slut shame Mackenzie a second time later that same night.

In a later post, Ryan shared a photo of a Bible that Mackenzie bought him early in their marriage.

“Being a c-m dumpster isn’t in here so sorry have you read this?” he captioned the pic.

“It’s called a Bible a lot of marriage stuff maybe you missed that part twice now,” he added.

Mackenzie Standifer is sporting a different look these days. And while most fans seem to love the look, a handful of haters are giving her a hard time. (Photo via Instagram)

Needless to say, Ryan seems to think that heaping verbal abuse on his wife is the answer to all of his problems.

He’s probably just making his situation much worse, but that comes as no surprise.

After all, temper tantrums and self-inflicted suffering are pretty much this dude’s specialties.

We’ll have further updates on this story as new information becomes available.