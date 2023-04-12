Jennifer Fessler Tells RHONJ Castmates: I Boned James Gandolfini!

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had included a lot of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s drama.

There was more of that this week, with Jennifer Aydin really laying it on thick to Melissa. It’s a painful situation.

But Friend of the Housewives Jennifer Fessler stole some attention this week by sharing a story of her own.

Years ago, she met James Gandolfini. She knew him well. They f–ked, she explained.

With the other RHONJ Season 13 ladies around her, Jennifer Fessler recalls her time as a talent agent. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Part of the reality of being a Real Housewife is going on group trips with people you’d usually only hang out with at parties and over coffee. That often means long, group bus rides.

Jennifer Fessler opened up about her time as a talent agent after college. People asked which actors she met. And which actors she boned.

“Well,” she replied. “James Gandolfini.” The late, great actor starred on The Sopranos for many years.

Her mouth open in shock, Danielle Cabral reacts to a castmate’s sexual history. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Obviously, that revelation drew a series of reactions from castmates.

Danielle Cabral opened her mouth in astonishment.

And Melissa Gorga was positively giggling as she later spoke to the camera about the legendary actor — and her castmate who boinked him.

With delight, Melissa Gorga speaks to the confessional camera about a castmate’s revelation. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Everyone, and we do mean everyone, had questions.

It was enough to quickly overwhelm Jennifer.

She had to ask her castmates to please, please speak one at a time so that she could hear and respond.

There is such a thing as too much attention, and the other RHONJ Season 13 ladies were giving just that to Jennifer Fessler. One at a time, please! (Image Credit: Bravo)

So, how did it happen?

Well, Jennifer very briefly went to acting school after college. That was when she ended up becoming a talent agent.

And apparently, that is how she ended up meeting James Gandolfini. This was before The Sopranos.

Decades ago, Jennifer Fessler met a very famous actor before he was quite so famous. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jennifer was quick to speak about Gandolfini’s raw sex appeal.

If you’ve ever watched someone livetweet their marathon of The Sopranos and seen them openly lusting after Tony Soprano, that is probably no surprise. (Sometimes, people who were toddlers when the show premiered will say these things. Fascinating)

According to Jennifer, all of this was before the show (and thus, before her marriage or his).

Why did The Real Housewives of New Jersey show a photo of James Gandolfini on Season 13, Episode 10? As a certain Friend this season. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jennifer recalled him taking her to an S&M bar.

There, the two of them hung out and drank. And then they went back to his apartment and boned.

True to character, Jennifer Fessler did not mince words about the time that the actor spent “inside” of her after taking her to an S&M bar. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She admitted to her castmates that she responded with despair and grief upon his death.

Even though this was decades after her fling with the actor, it hit her hard.

Hard enough that her husband, Jeff Fessler, sounded a little jealous as he reminded her that she was, in fact, married to him.

Recalling the news of an actor’s death, Jennifer Fessler admitted that her husband sounded jealous over her reaction. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She considers him to be more or less the “one that got away” even though she admits that she never really had him to begin with.

Boned? Yes. But having him inside her and having him as a partner are not the same thing.

We’re glad that Jennifer Fessler has fun stories to tell. She certainly entertained the other Housewives.