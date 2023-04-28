Jerry Springer Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Sad

We have an update on the death of Jerry Springer.

As previously reported, the talk show legend passed away this week at the age of 79.

The former television personality, whose popular program ran from 1991 to 2018 and who also previously served as the Mayor of Cincinnati, had recently been diagnosed with cancer, according to various outlets.

We can now confirm, meanwhile, that Springer died specifically from pancreatic cancer.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 04: Television Personality Jerry Springer on stage at BritWeek 2012’s ‘An Evening With Piers Morgan, In Conversation With Jackie Collins’ benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 4, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” family spokesperson Jene Galvin told celebrity gossip sites on Thursday.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.

“To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization.”

Galvin concluded:

“As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.’”

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: TV Host Jerry Springer celebrates the taping of “The Jerry Springer Show” 20th anniversary show at Military Island, Times Square on October 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Following news of his passing, Maury Povich paid tribute to his fellow talk show host, describing him as a “joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman.”

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry,” Povich said in a statement to E! News.

“He was not only a colleague but a friend. We worked for the same company for decades.

“I will miss him.”

CINCINNATI, OH – JULY 16: Former Cincinnati mayor and talk show host Jerry Springer waves to people in the crowd as he sits down before the start of a campaign event where U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about the economy July 16, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Obama discussed his plan to restore middle class security by paying down our debt in a way that ensures everyone pays their fair share and still invests in the things we need to create jobs and grow our economy over the long term. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/Getty Images)

In her own statement, Ricky Lake — who hosted Ricki Lake from 1993 to 2004 and The Ricki Lake Show in 2012 – remembered Springer as “a colleague, a rival and a friend.”

“Jerry’s persona was the polar opposite of what many remember of his show,” the 54-year-old TV said.

“He was a Mensch, brilliant, hilarious, and what I remember most, absolutely devoted to his daughter.”

“The [last] time I saw Jerry was in 2018 when we competed against each other on rap battles and in true form, he beat my ass and we had many laughs that day.

“He was always kind to me and he will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Springer also hosted Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022.

Most recently, he appeared on season 8 of The Masked Singer as the Beetle in 2022.

He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Illinois on Thursday when he died — and he is survived by his 47-year-old daughter, Katie; and his wife, Micki Velton, whom he wed in 1973.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: TV Host Jerry Springer celebrates the taping of “The Jerry Springer Show” 20th anniversary show at Military Island, Times Square on October 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

We’ll give the final word here to Steve Wilkos, who famously served as director of security on Jerry Springer from 1994 to 2007.

“Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today, I owe to Jerry,” Wilkos said.

“He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife [Rachelle Wilkos] and I are devastated.

“We will miss him terribly.”