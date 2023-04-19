Melissa Gorga Says It's Time to "Cut the Cancer Out" After Teresa Giudice Badmouths Daughter Antonia

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast shared fun throwback stories.

This week, there was a little more of that. Sadly, not every blast from the past is a fun anecdote.

Teresa was nursing a grudge against her own niece, it seemed. She accused teenage Antonia of snubbing her daughters and thus alienating them.

Melissa expressed her dismay and anger — and declared that she needs to “cut the cancer out.”

On the bus, Jennifer Aydin is in the foreground of this The Real Housewives of New Jersey scene. This is when Teresa Giudice stirs the pot. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, Episode 11 featured yet another long ride on a “fancy” bus.

Discussions about husbands their jealousy issues turned to related topics, including questions of how well people get along.

The question came up of how well Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s respective daughters — who are of course cousins — got along. The answer that Teresa provided was not great.

After hearing her sister-in-law’s words, Melissa Gorga asks Teresa Giudice is really blaming her daughter — Teresa’s niece — for the current mess. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“Well, they were,” Teresa said of the relationship between the cousins. “But then Antonia didn’t come …”

Melissa cut her off calmly, asking — with a warning tone — if she was about to “blame Antonia,” Melissa’s daughter, for something.

She very much was.

In a flashback, The Real Housewives of New Jersey showed Adriana Gorga’s sweet 16 party. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to Teresa, her own daughters were there to celebrate Antonia’s sweet 16 birthday party.

(It really is wild to see people treat basic life milestones like an over-the-top spectacle in a movie)

Sure enough, Gia and Milania were there. So were Teresa and even Luis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s flashback showed Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, Gia Giudice, and Milania Giudice all in attendance at their niece and cousin’s (respectively) special party. (Image Credit: Bravo)

But, Teresa accused, Antonia did not show up for Milania’s own sweet 16 birthday party.

Melissa did not deny that.

But, she explained, there was a very good reason.

Miliana Giudice celebrated her sweet 16 without one of her cousins present, and her mom is still fuming over it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

And it certainly wasn’t the case that Antonia was snubbing Milania.

As Melissa explained to Teresa (who surely knew this) and to everyone on the bus, Antonia had a cheer competition that day.

Missing it would have meant a disqualification.

An indignant Melissa Gorga tells Teresa Giudice and their fellow The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates that her daughter did not snub anyone; she had a cheer competition. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Teresa even went so far as to suggest that Antonia could have done more — just stopped by for an hour.

Well, not really.

Antonia was in Pennsylvania. So, no, she could not just swing by New Jersey for an hour.

In Teresa Giudice’s mind, her niece — Melissa Gorga’s daughter — should have moved heaven and earth to be at a family gathering. (Image Credit: Bravo)

At this point, Melissa could not help but point out that Antonia was not the only one to miss an event.

Scheduling conflicts had led to at least one of Teresa’s kids missing at least one of Melissa’s kids’ events, too.

(Honestly, so many of the things that seem so important to these people sound completely bonkers … but that’s what makes them entertaining)

Ultimately, Melissa Gorga noted that her daughter was not the only relative to miss an event due to scheduling conflicts. It’s normal. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Teresa griped that it was “always tit for tat” with Melissa. Color us surprised that she kind of used that correctly.

Meanwhile, Melissa expressed her absolute disgust to the confessional camera.

She was not the only one. Other cast members later spoke, to each other and to the camera, about how totally out-of-line Teresa was being.

Melissa Gorga feels straight up disgusted that someone would drag her daughter into an adult feud. (Image Credit: Bravo)

During the actual bus ride, a lot of the Housewives remained uncomfortably silent during the exchange.

Margaret Josephs spoke up, however.

She fairly gently told Teresa that bringing kids into the conversation like this could not possibly help.

During a very tense bus ride, Margaret Josephs ended up trying to make peace, begging people to stop calling out each other’s children. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Obviously, Teresa complained that Joe had previously clashed with Gia. So … what?

Anyway, later on, Melissa spoke with Margaret one-on-one while out window shopping.

At the time, she recalled how Teresa had once spoken to her own cousins — referring to them as a cancer that she needed to excise.

After a lot of conversations, Melissa Gorga wondered if it was time to quote her sister-in-law and “cut out the cancer.” (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I almost wanna look her in the eye and be like, ‘This is vile, and I need to cut the cancer out. I’m done,’” Melissa confided.

All things considered, that was understandable.

And it clearly played a role in the wedding drama that’s still to come.