Matt Roloff Traded Relationships with His Kids for a Mansion, Fans Accuse

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff announced his engagement to Caryn Chandler.

This love story has been building for many years, tracing back to before Matt’s divorce. Fans of Matt and Caryn are truly happy for them.

And with all of the recent progress on Matt and Caryn’s dream home, the engagement has great timing. … Right?

Maybe not. According to critics, Matt threw away a lot of his old life, alienated his children, to build this future with Caryn. Are they wrong?

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As we have reported, Matt Roloff has shared a series of photos to showcase the progress on his house.

He and Caryn Chandler (who is now his fiancee!) spent half a decade planning their perfect dream home. They suffered a number of setbacks, but have very recently made a lot of headway in a very short time.

And their sprawling new residence is going up on Roloff Farms. So … why are social media users so unhappy?

Matt Roloff offered a closer view of his future dream home, still under construction in mid April 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social media commentators passed around Matt’s photo of the home under construction.

They don’t see a foundation (and load-bearing walls) of Matt and Caryn’s dreams, the house where they may very well spend the rest of their lives.

Instead, these critics see something very different: something that Matt valued more than his relationships with his own children.

Taking to social media in mid March 2023, Matt Roloff became personally involved while updating followers on the house-building process. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Matt chose to screw over his kids to build this house,” accused one Reddit user.

The redditor then continued, pointing out that Matt chose to do this “when he already had a home built for little people.”

And the same commenter added that the new mansion is “too huge for the two lonely people (without access to their kids and grandkids) who will be living there.” Ouch!

In mid-April of 2023, Matt Roloff shared a fresh update on his future dream home. Construction on the Roloff Farms project had come a long way in one month’s time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Other commenters chimed in with some similar takes — and some backhanded compliments on Matt’s architectural project.

“Such a big house to alienate yourself from your family in,” a redditor wrote. That is downright scathing.

Certainly, Matt has driven more than one wedge between himself and his adult children. Some things may be on the mend … but some things will never be the same. Are critics right?

We’re up close and rather personal with an unshaved Matt Roloff in this Instagram selfie.

Yeah, Matt caused a family rift by backing out of promises to in some way pass on the farm to his sons.

And, well, he also is building a big ol’ mansion on that same farmland — farmland that, clearly, he has no intention of handing over to his family.

Maybe Matt didn’t mean to make this trade, but it’s the trade that he made.

In early April 2023, Matt Roloff shared this selfie of himself with Caryn Chandler as they enjoyed a quick trip to Arizona. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We should also acknowledge that not all critics focused upon family dynamics when conveying their thoughts.

“That has to be such a huge house for two people,” one wrote.

“Whatever floats your boat,” the redditor then continued, “but that seems very big and a lot to maintain.”

It was in late March that Matt Roloff shared this update on Roloff Farms, showing a lot of progress on his future dream home. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Matt is an older, disabled man. Caryn is close to him in age, though she is of average height.

Even if he entire house is perfectly tailored for a little person with Matt’s very specific disabilities, there could be issues down the line.

Hopefully, Matt will continue to have the financial means to pay for upkeep. If not … a large house in he middle of farmland, custom built for little people? That could be difficult to sell if that ever becomes a necessity.

They’re engaged! Caryn Chandler is flashing a gorgeous ring in this photo with her fiance.

Matt and Caryn announced their engagement on the evening of Wednesday, April 19.

Their relationship has been polarizing among Little People, Big World fans.

How a person feels can depend upon things like how they feel about Matt in general, their personal experiences with cheating, and how they feel about Amy (and felt about her as Matt’s wife).

By the middle of March 2023, Matt Roloff was happy to show how his new project on Roloff Farms was coming along. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The house itself is already an impressive sight. In just one month, it went from one wooden wall to the full skeletal structure of a very large home.

It will be interesting to (hopefully) see more about the house and the construction process on Little People, Big World.

TLC is taking its sweet time with everything involving Season 25. Maybe we’ll hear a premiere date soon?