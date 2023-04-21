Denise Richards Books Shocking Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We can now, at last, answer a question we posed way back in October 2021.

Yes, celebrity gossip followers.

Denise Richards really is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

We have it on VERY good authority, too.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety in Cannes this week of how she’ll appear in a guest-starring capacity later this year.

“It’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

The actress went on to say that her return happened in a “spur of the moment” fashion, adding to Variety that she won’t be featured in any promotional photos for the season.

Richards left the franchise in September 2020, following quite a bit of drama and controversy.

A majority of her final season on The Real Housewives fo Beverly Hills was spent denying claims that she slept with Brandi Glanville, an allegation Glanville herself made over and over and then over again.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously, my second season was very challenging,” Richards previously shared on The Real.

“I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have.

“I’m glad that I did it though.”

Richards had stayed relatively quiet since walking away from Bravo, although she made headlines last summer when she joined OnlyFans.

“I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera,” Richards also said this week to Variety.

“And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically.

“Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began production in January.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning to the series alongside Gabrielle Beauvais.

Before filming got underway, longtime cast member Lisa Rinna confirmed her departure, while newcomer Diana Jenkins announced days later that she was also moving on.

