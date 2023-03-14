Are Robyn and Kody Brown Facing Money Troubles? Will They Sell Coyote Pass?

Sister Wives fans aren’t exactly fans of Kody Brown these days. If they ever were.

In fact, folks have been trashing Kody in the wake of his breakups. He’s driven former wives away, and he hasn’t handled their departures well.

But it’s not just fans who are trashing Kody. Life itself seems to be kicking him while he’s down.

It looks like Kody and Robyn are facing some financial shortfalls. And like they’re going to downsize and move far from Coyote Pass in the near future.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

Fans believe that Kody Brown likely placed himself in charge of spending and doling out the family’s Sister Wives funds.

It’s not just that people have seen this before (as with the Duggars), but that the Apostolic United Brethren considers it to be customary for men to control family finances. (The thing about gender roles is that they fundamentally do not make sense)

And the Browns registered a family company in Nevada by the name of Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC. He listed all four wives as “members.” Fans suspect that this was the vehicle through which TLC paid the family.

Sister Wives fans have been on quite the journey with these five.

How much did TLC pay them? Potenitally, tens of thousands per episode. Across 17 seasons and over 200 episodes, we’re looking at several million dollars.

It’s not Kardashian money (lest we forget, they were already extremely wealthy), but it’s dozens of times more than what TLC pays new 90 Day Fiance cast members.

Those millions went into the family’s bills and expenses and, of course, into funding Kody’s big dream for Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives Season 17 kicks off in September 2022. Here is a look at the very first poster in anticipation of new and exciting episodes.

Of course, as viewers are very well aware, TLC was not the only source of income for the family.

Janelle, Christine, and Meri all had — and still have — their own hustles. We might not necessarily think of them as “rise and grind” types, but they capitalized on their social media fame to varying levels of success.

That, fans believe, is why Christine was able to end her marriage to Kody so smoothly. With her own money and no legal marriage, their union ended when she said that it did. She even sold her Coyote Pass lot to him for $10.

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

Christine has reportedly done very well for herself following her split from Kody.

Some reports say that she has helped Janelle to find her own footing as her friend made her own break from Kody.

These days, Janelle has apparently launched her own production company. Good for her!

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown could both light up a room with their smiles. Together, they are positively radiant.

Meanwhile, Meri has been legally divorced to Kody for a long time. They have also been living separately.

Between that and her side ventures, fans imagine that she is financially independent from her now-ex husband.

Remember, she did more than just dabble in dubious multi-level marketing schemes.

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

But that leaves us with Kody and Robyn. Robyn, his fourth wife, his favorite wife, and now, his only remaining wife.

Less than one year ago, the two launched Dabsark Entertainment, LLC.

The name of their Flagstaff-based entertainment company is an acronym for Kody and Robyn’s initials, along with those of Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

Kody and Robyn Brown smile here as part of a promotional poster for Sister Wives.

Fans suspect that TLC is no longer making payouts directly to Kody. One way or another, it is very likely that his exes are receiving their cuts of the proceeds from the show.

And it’s likely that Kody’s exes aren’t eagerly sending him money to help with bills and stuff. He’s part of their past.

This may be part of why Kody and Robyn might leave Coyote Pass before too long. That dream is pretty much dead in the water.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

And it looks like their $1.5 million cabin in Flagstaff is no longer reasonable or affordable.

According to Mykelti and her husband, Tony, Kody once again has the “itch” to move. Ideally to somewhere more affordable.

With loan payments coming up on part of the Coyote Pass property, maybe he and Robyn are going to pack up and move to a more realistic dwelling.