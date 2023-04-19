King Charles is “Fragile, Anxious” Ahead of Coronation

On May 6, King Charles will hold a lavish coronation, sparing no expense.

After the two had a heart-to-heart, Prince Harry agreed to extend the royal spectacle. The firm will seat Harry and William separately to avoid conflict.

This needlessly pricey event will be all about Charles.

However, a report says that the “fragile” monarch is riddled with anxiety ahead of his special day.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

King Charles III has waited seven long decades for this. Now, it’s just a few weeks away.

Yes, he is already king. He became king the moment that his mother, the much more popular Queen Elizabeth II, died last year.

Charles insisted upon a full coronation, instead of a tasteful budget coronation in light of the UK’s Brexit-fueled economic woes. And yet, reportedly, he is not looking forward to it as much as he had hoped.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

RadarOnline reports that “fragile” King Charles feels as though fear and anxiety are currently eating him alive.

“Charles’ emotional stability is hanging on by a thread,” an alleged insider at the palace tattled.

“He’s terrified,” the source then characterized. But why?

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the insider, Charles fears that “he won’t be able to cope with crises that could rip his fledging monarchy to shreds.”

That makes sense. The monarchy is particularly unpopular these days — they’re not just silly national mascots. They’re expensive national mascots.

And the scandal of the unenviable lives that royal children lead … well, it’s impossible to justify the institution’s continuation.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit Lanarkshire and the Scottish borders. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“And,” the source continued, Charles feels “panic-stricken about following in the footsteps of his majestic mother.”

Elizabeth II enjoyed a lot of adoration, at home and internationally. And the pressure of following her act is taking a toll on its psyche.

The alleged palace insider dished: “We worry he’ll have a meltdown and won’t even be able to attend his coronation.”

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Charlies is actually very shy and sensitive,” an insider then claimed.

Apparently, he felt that Harry and Meghan’s choice to live their own lives instead of bearing the brunt of racist UK tabloids was some sort of betrayal.

“Not to mention,” the source then mentioned, “what he sees as efforts to keep him from his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.”

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Apparently, Charles is attempting “to get a grip on the anger, exhaustion, and feelings of inadequacy triggered by the family war.”

According to the alleged insider, “only Camilla can save the day.”

Perhaps Camilla can soothe King Charles’ state of mind. But it’s likely way too late to mend a broken family dynamic.