Kylie Jenner Regrets SO MANY Fillers: I Want Better Things for Stormi!

The Kardashians viewers are ready to watch Kim and Kourtney go head-to-head in Season 3.

But theirs will not be the only conflict on the Hulu reality series’ upcoming season.

Kylie Jenner has a bone to pick. A little bit with her family, and a little bit with herself. Her past self.

Becoming a mom has given her a lot to think about. The beauty standards, the lip fillers … Kylie has a lot of regrets.

Hulu’s trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians shows Kylie Jenner, now 25 years old and a mother of two, addressing her family.

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation,” she begins.

Kylie wants to talk “about the beauty standards that we’re setting.” The Kardashian family cannot claim to not play a role in beauty standards. They are, after all, influencers. Their social impact is right there in the title.

One of Kylie’s big worries is injectibles and, in general, any other cosmetic procedures that might result from social pressure.

Why? Because she’s a mom, now.

Remember, little Stormi turned 5 years old last February. Kylie is thinking about how Stormi could one day pay the price for looks that Kylie herself has pushed.

Simply put, Kylie doesn’t want Stormi to repeat her mistakes — or, perhaps, her insecurities.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” she comments during the trailer.

That includes lip filler, for one thing. But Kylie did so much — as an influencer and simply as an impressionable teenage girl. Perhaps Stormi can benefit from her experiences one day.

We also see, during the trailer, as Kylie sits down with bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Here, she admits her very personal regrets about getting cosmetic work done — at least, that’s what it sounds like in the context of the promo.

“I wish I never touched anything to begin with,” Kylie admits. Unless the secret context of that line is a Jenga mishap, it sounds like she wishes that she had been less insecure about her face.

Obviously, there will be more to this season.

Kourtney is extremely cross with Kim. Khloe had a melanoma on her face.

All in all, the usual clown show. Or should we say, klown show.

Obviously, temporary lip fillers are temporary. They dissolve over time.

(We do not yet know the long-term consequences that may arise from the human body having to process these fillers. Like, if something dissolves in your body, it doesn’t go away. Your liver likely has to deal with it, right?)

But it sounds like Kylie is more worried about cultural and psychological fallout from these kinds of cosmetic procedures. Even if she really liked how her lips looked for a while.