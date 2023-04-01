Janelle Brown Shares "Unfiltered" Look at Her Fitness Journey, Earns ALL the Praise

Hey, Janelle Brown:

THIS is how you set a positive example for your followers.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been especially critical of this Sister Wives star for how often she has used her social media account to promote supposed weight loss products.

We’re a tad dubious of the company for which she works.

Way to go, Janelle Brown! The Sister Wives star is getting her work out on here.

Earlier this week, however, Janelle posted the above photo of herself doing some serious exercise, writing as an affiliated caption:

“Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition.

“I have worked for years on my physical strength and stamina and only now am I consciously working on my core and flexibility.”

For those looking to slim down or simply get in better shape, it really does all start with a consistent workout routine — and not the taking of questionable supplements.

Looking great! Janelle Brown has a very cute smirk on her face in this photo of the Sister Wives star.

Brown noted on Instagram that she aims to be as candid as possible about the more challenging aspects of her health journey.

“I am less than perfect and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal. Usually there is a lot of judgement and umm… ‘helpful tips,’” she wrote.

“But there is power in being authentic.

“In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect.”

Following her split from Kody Brown a few months ago, Janelle has been more focused than ever on becoming her best self — both physically and mentally.

She’s lost close to 100 pounds to date.

A short time ago, the TLC personality explained how working out helped her feel more confident in the wake of her breakup.

Janelle Brown gives the camera a smile in this scenic photo.

“I had no idea when I first started taking a little time for myself several years ago the EMPOWERMENT that would come from being stronger,” Brown told followers in January.

“I workout [sic] not just to help me change my body but to be strong in mind and spirit as well.

“I have proven to myself over and over again that when you know how much you can push yourself there aren’t a lot of limits.

“If you are brave enough.”

Janelle Brown is no longer tied to Kody Brown. We’re so very proud of the former sister wife!

Janelle, meanwhile, doesn’t sound anxious to date any time soon.

She’s focused on herself these days.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month while describing her lifestyle changes.

“The best advice I can give you is, just start. Create your ‘day one’ because ‘one day’ will always come and go.

“Give it your all, be consistent and I can guarantee you’ll be pleased! I know I am!”