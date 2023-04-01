Pete Davidson Joins 90 Day Fiance, Document Quest for International Love

Pete Davidson is no stranger to fame, to love, or to TV.

In fact, he recently dipped his toes into the very specific world of love-on-reality-TV when he appeared on The Kardashians.

So perhaps this was inevitable. Perhaps we all should have seen this coming.

The actor, comedian, and status (sex) symbol is returning to reality television to look for love … on 90 Day Fiance.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is a sprawling, catastrophic success. The show’s popularity may have given Discovery Inc the capital to buy Warner Bros and dismantle it for parts, destroying a century of art on the whims of David Zaslav.

For years, the franchise has enjoyed numerous celebrity viewers. If you watch it, you can find other viewers almost anywhere — at weddings, at jury duty, in line at a packed restaurant.

Of course famous people watch it. And some cast members have become viral memes and household names. But, until now, the actual cast did not include people who were already famous before signing on.

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the American Museum of Natural History’s 2018 Museum Gala on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson has spent the past few years as something of a status symbol. He’s a comedian, an actor, and a hottie. Rumor has it that he is packing one serious dong.

But a running joke has been “X is now dating Pete Davidson” about almost anyone or anything, from a newly divorced actress to an intangible concept.

He has dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and other women. The age ranges vary, but they are all famous and among the most gorgeous women on the planet.

Before he rose to fame on SNL, Pete dated fellow comic Carly Aquilino. Insiders say the two have remained friends. (Instagram)

According to 90 Day Fiance insiders, Pete Davidson is currently filming for an upcoming season of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

We do not know which spinoff, though some suspect that it could be the original 90 Day Fiance. Others suspect that a more reasonable assumption would be 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

Meanwhile, there are rumors of a celebrity edition of 90 Day Fiance … but we feel like that’s probably just a rumor. Pete is adventurous, but how would they fill out the cast each year? A celebrity spinoff of Pillow Talk would make more sense, but it’s unlikely that Discovery Plus would fork over enough cash for the commentary-based spinoff.

Pete Davidson peaces out at the Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

For that reason, we suspect that Pete is not in it for the money.

Generally, new stars to the franchise can expect to, at most, make a couple thousand dollars per episode.

Despite the tremendous ratings that this reality series rakes in, and despite the fortunes that other reality shows pay to stars, a 90 Day Fiance star will usually only make enough on a season to perhaps buy a car. There are exceptions, but those are usually longtime cast members.

Pete likely doesn’t need the money and he certainly doesn’t need the exposure, so perhaps he is doing this for an almost unthinkable reason:

His actual quest for love. No agenda, no desire to become an influencer or launch a modeling career. Just sharing his love story with the world, in a new way.

We do not know who the lucky lady is. And we do not even know her country of origin. There are nearly 200 possibilities, even if there are a dozen or so prime suspects.

Insiders say Kim and Pete parted ways on good terms and plan to remain friends. And it probably won’t be very long before Pete moves on with a new A-list companion! (Photo via Instagram)

We do know one additional piece of info about this 90 Davidson Fiance situation.

We made it up entirely. It’s pretend.

Happy April Fools day!!