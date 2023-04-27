Hamza Moknii Speaks Out for the First Time since Memphis Smith Divorce

Just because Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza finalized their divorce doesn’t mean that the bitter drama is over.

Despite Memphis’ apparent custody victory, they will be forever linked by their baby girl.

Hamza has not exactly been outspoken on social media. More than once, he has allowed his sister — back in Tunisia — to do the talking.

However, six months after the divorce, he has a new — albeit vague — message for fans and followers.

Moknii Hamza took to his Stories to speak about “distance” and “respect.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

On his Instagram Story, 26-year-old Hamza shared a (presumably) new photo of himself.

The Tuesday, April 25 pic shows him enjoying a night out with some lovely lighting and a crowd of people.

What caught the most attention was the caption on the image: “Sometimes, distance is respect.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Moknii Hamza shared a number of photos from his stay in Chicago, which spanned from April to late August of 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So, what does he mean, exactly? If Hamza hadn’t intended to be cryptic, he wouldn’t have been.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans are already speculating that he is trying to explain why, last summer, he spent so much time in an altogether different state from Memphis and from their baby.

For a man who ostensibly desired custody of his daughter, who (indirectly) seemed to accuse Memphis of “keeping” her from him … he was in Chicago. Memphis and their baby girl were back home in Michigan. No one seems to understand why.

As he indicated in his Story post in late October 2022, Moknii Hamza’s divorce and custody battle seemingly did not go his way. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Alternatively, perhaps Hamza is alluding more to his current situation.

For about the past six months, he and Memphis have lived under a new custody arrangement. This one, an in-court settlement, may have favored Memphis. (At least, that is what Hamza’s social media activity seemed to imply)

So it is possible that Hamza was reminding people that his “distance” from Memphis and their daughter when the latter is not in his care is respectful, not the result of a lack of interest.

Fans know very little about Moknii Hamza’s baby girl. That decision seems to have come from both parents. It’s for the best. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Memphis and Hamza had their share of issues on screen when filming for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. Most of that season showed the two of them together in Tunisia.

However, they did end up marrying. Memphis was pregnant. And, at the Tell All, the two seemed to be one of the most united and best dressed.

Seriously, look at them. They looked fantastic! And though they did have to leave early (allegedly a conflict between Memphis and a producer), they made a better impression at the end of the season than they had at any point during it.

Memphis and Hamza are not only married, but were able to actually be together on stage. Hamza actually got lost in New York the night before this was filmed, but the two looked amazing and very much in love sitting together on stage.

So what happened? We don’t know, exactly. They haven’t told us.

However, it looks like one source of conflict was Memphis’ continued co-parenting bond with her ex (who, again, has a co-parenting role in her life).

Perhaps Hamza was never going to understand that, or maybe they could have worked it out … but they sure didn’t.