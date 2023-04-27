Jerry Springer Dies; Beloved TV Personality Was 79

Jerry Springer, the television host best known for his wildly controversial daytime talk show, has passed away at the age of 79.

According to his family, Springer died following a brief battle with cancer.

Springer began his career in politics, working as an adviser to Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign, and later becoming a partner at a prominent Cincinnati law firm.

After being chosen by the city counsel to serve one year as mayor of Cincinnati, Springer began working as a political reporter for a local CBS affiliate.

Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Few could have imagined where his broadcasting career would take him.

The Jerry Springer Show debuted in 1991, one of the many syndicated daytime talk series that dominated the airwaves in those days.

The idea was for Jerry to follow in the footsteps of earnest successors such as Oprah Winfrey and Phil Donahue.

Jerry Springer served as the host of his eponymous daytime talk show for 27 years. (Photo via Getty)

But the competition for ratings led to increasingly bold choices with regard to guests and topics.

In 1994, Springer and producer Richard Domenick re-conceptualized the show, resulting in the circus-like environment that would make Jerry (his first name was frequently chanted by his unruly studio audience) a TV legend.

Over the next 24 years, Springer would serve as both emcee and smirking voice of reason as the show explored increasingly wild concepts, often devolving into violent chaos, with guests hurling chairs at one another on stage.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: TV Host Jerry Springer celebrates the taping of “The Jerry Springer Show” 20th anniversary show at Military Island, Times Square on October 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Through it all, Jerry maintained his charmingly dry sense of humor, never taking the proceedings too seriously, and always reminding the audience that he was in on the joke.

The wildly popular series spawned several spin-offs, including the short-lived Springer Show (a more subdued version for British audiences) and the still-running Steve Wilkos Show (hosted by Springer’s head of security, who was often trotted out to break up fights on stage).

Springer remained active in television until the end of his life, hosting the courtroom show Judge Jerry until 2022, and making self-deprecating appearances on series like Jersey Shore and The Simpsons.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 19: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) TV personality Jerry Springer visits SiriusXM Studio on January 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

On social media, news of Springer’s passing elicited an outpouring of kind words from his legion of devoted fans.

“Oh no…RIP Jerry Springer …thank you for giving 90s kids something to watch when we stayed home “sick” from school,” one person tweeted.

“He was an American cultural icon,” wrote another.

Former Cincinnati mayor and talk show host Jerry Springer waves to people in the crowd as he sits down before the start of a campaign event where U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about the economy July 16, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/Getty Images)

“If his show was around today, he’d have billions of viral views.”

As a final tribute to Jerry’s life and legacy, we’ll leave you with the parting words he used to sign off so many broadcasts:

Be good to yourselves … and each other.