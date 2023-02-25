Memphis Smith Files for Bankruptcy Just Days After Finalizing Divorce from Hamza: What's THAT About?

This week, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans learned about Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza’s divorce.

The bitter exes finalized their split several months ago. It appears that Memphis scored some sort of custody “victory,” though we do not know the details.

Now, we know that Memphis also filed for bankruptcy, citing a massive debt and monthly expenses that exceed her income.

Obviously, there is no shame for exploring her financial options. But some fans are crying foul, and wondering if it’s some sort of tactic in her divorce.

After their season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Memphis and Hamza seemed to have everything.

They had their wedding. Memphis was pregnant. In fact, she gave birth to their daughter, Kiori, in October of 2021.

Hamza was soon able to move to the United States. They were going to live together as a family. And, for a time, they did.

In fact, very believable reports say that producers and camera crews were filming Memphis and Hamza in Michigan.

We have not seen that footage. It is likely that we never have. Many fans believe that Kimberly and Usman’s odd inclusion on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 was a last-minute substitution. (As in, they were already filming, but producers decided to put them on HEA)

It appears that Memphis and Hamza split … and abruptly refused to film any further. The only other explanation is that the show itself decided to fire them.

The two must have split in very early 2022 at the latest. Certainly, by spring, they had fully separated.

Interestingly, it appears that Hamza spent several months in Chicago, far from Memphis and from their child.

Fans do not fully understand what went down. Aside from some vague bashing of each other, both have been tight-lipped about this ugly business.

Memphis and Hamza finalized their divorce in October of 2022.

Around that time, it appears that the court made a custody decision that Hamza did not favor.

We are being vague on purpose. Because we do not know, and we do not pretend to know, the details.

What we do know more about is that, in November of 2022, Memphis filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Noting that she did not have property to use as an asset, she shared that she makes only a little more than $4,200 a month. That is lower than what some might expect for a nurse practitioner.

In liabilities and debt, Memphis owed $225,430 — a quarter of a million dollars, nearly. And her monthly expenses of $4,640 exceeded her income by several hundred dollars. According to her paperwork.

Now, Memphis is a working mother of two. Given the historic price gouging by massive oligopolies in numerous industries, she could easily have expenses that high or higher. Often, a major factor is location.

However, some fans have wondered if this filing is some sort of divorce tactic. What money did she owe Hamza? Is this some sort of way to escape it?

We are unsure of how one could conjure up a debt large enough to buy a small suburban home. But there is something to remember about Memphis’ financial realities.

During her season, Memphis attempted to set up a prenup to sign with Hamza. Unfortunately, she tried this at the last minute. It was way, way too late to sign before the wedding.

So, unless she hid a successful workaround from cameras, Memphis flew by the seat of her pants. Hamza did not sign a prenup. Memphis seemingly intended to have him sign a postnup … a document that carries significantly less weight.

There are real questions about the details of their finalized divorce. But for now, we don’t even know if Hamza will face deportation.