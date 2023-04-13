Drake Bell Reported Missing, Police Say Former Child Star Is In Danger

Frightening news out of Florida today, as police in Daytona Beach, Florida have announced that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is missing and considered “endangered.”

Law enforcement officials took to social media to request information about Bell’s whereabouts.

It’s not currently clear why the actor is thought to be in danger.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.,” the post read.

Drake Bell is at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in this photo.

“He is considered missing and endangered.”

As People magazine points out, Bell was active on social media as recently as eleven days ago.

On April 3, he tweeted a link to his latest podcast interview.

Drake Bell visits Build at Build Studio on July 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

There’s no word yet on how long Drake has been missing or who alerted the police.

Bell found success on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake and Josh while he was still in his teens.

He wrote the show’s opening theme song and shifted his focus to music after the series came to an end.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 07: Drake Bell attends the The 3rd Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show Benefitting The Prostate Cancer Foundation at Pier 59 Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Blue Jacket)

For a while it looked as though Drake would rather seamlessly transition to the next stage of his career.

But like so many child stars, his adult years have been marred by legal issues and erratic behavior.

In 2021, Bell pled guilty to child endangerment after he was caught messaging sexual content to a 15-year-old.

Drake Bell attends the Todd Snyder Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s at Pier 59 Studios on February 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bell’s victim accused him of grooming her from the age of 12 and then sexually abusing her when she was 15.

He was sentenced to to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

Bell is also prohibited from contacting his victim.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Drake Bell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bell married Janet Von Schmeling in 2018, but the couple reportedly separated late last year.

“Janet is devoted to raising their son,” a source close to the situation told People at the time.

“Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Drake Bell attends Teen Vogue’s 2019 Young Hollywood Party Presented By Snap at Los Angeles Theatre on February 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s unclear at the moment if Bell’s disappearance is in any way related to his past legal troubles or his issues with substance abuse.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.