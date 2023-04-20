Christine Brown Celebrates Birthday with David Woolley, Throws Obvious Shade at Kody

As previously reported in excited detail, Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley.

The Sister Wives star is officially moving on.

Maybe not all the way on, however.

On Tuesday, the long-time TLC personality celebrated her birthday with her fiance, doing so via an Instagram post that most observers believe was both adorable… and chock full of serious shade.

“Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou,” Christine wrote via Instagram on April 18.

As you can see below, Brown penned this caption alongside several snapshots of herself and Woolley as they celebrated her big day.

For his part, Woolley uploaded his own slideshow on Tuesday, writing as a caption to the montage:

“Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive.”

Why so much talk about nachos? Where does Kody Brown and the aforementioned shade come into play?

In the polygamist’s 2021 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction” to this spiritual spouse.

“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby,” Kody wrote back then.

“We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

Kody went on to say that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.”

“She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere,” Kody continued in his book.

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship.”

Wow, huh? Not really surprising, based on all the awful things Kody has said over the years about his now-former sister wives.

But still.

Contrast Kody’s nacho-related reaction to Woolley feeding his bride-to-be this same snack … and what else is there to even say?

No wonder Christine thinks she is blessed, you know?

“We’re engaged!” Christine announced six days ago on social media.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

Fellow sister wife Janelle Brown was quick to chime in on the meal — and its apparent connection to Kody — in the comments section of Christine’s birthday post.

Janelle dropped a laughing emoji and two heart-eyes emojis on Christine’s post, while another social media user wrote:

“Find someone who loves the way you look when you eat nachos!”

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

Overall, Christine has been open and honest about how moving on from the plural Brown family has brought her a newfound happiness … and how Woolley made her believe in romance again.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” the reality star gushed to Us Weekly after sharing their engagement news.

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”