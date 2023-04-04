Are Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Still Together in 2023?

Over a year ago, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers watched Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s explosive conflict.

Jasmine’s behavior was out of control — screaming and crying over little things while Gino sat there, almost in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Gino eventually gave Jasmine good reason to despair … betraying her by sending her nude photos to taunt an ex. Twisted stuff.

Recently, rumors have circulated that these two have split. Is it over?

Gino often feels like a character in a sitcom who finds himself on a wild ride and has no idea what’s going on and will take whatever good things come his way, and never is that more true than when he and Jasmine cackle together while recalling their night together.

Jasmine and Gino were one of the most can’t-miss couples on their season.

That is quite the accomplishment, considering some of their castmates and the wacky things that went down.

Like, remember Ben and Mahogany? At times, even their deeply weird “relationship” paled beside these two.

Jasmine, who has issues with Jessica because Gino slid into Jessica’s DMs and Jasmine sometimes struggles with proportionality, delivers one of the best lines of the night.

It is difficult to imagine two people less alike yet still getting together.

Gino is soft-spoken and awkward. He wants to dress in whatever feels most comfortable, and is not eager to make big changes.

Meanwhile, Jasmine has a larger-than-life personality. She’s hot and she loves looking hot. And she has a volatile emotional state that can lead to her screaming and crying at the drop of a hat.

Yes, there were times when Jasmine’s tears made sense. Gino really betrayed her by leaking her nudes. It should have been a dealbreaker.

But there were also other times … like when she began screaming, crying, and yelling because of Gino’s house.

Why? Because his ex may have had a say in the paint on the walls. His ex, whom Jasmine has never met.

And then there is Gino. His clothing drew a lot of attention.

Many of us might consider dressing comfortably to be common sense. But that doesn’t mean that he’ll get along well with a stylish hottie like Jasmine, especially when it comes to his budget.

Most conspicuous of all was Gino’s hat. He is clearly self-conscious about being bald … and inadvertently drew more attention to it with his hat fixation.

We’re sure that making out on camera in a fully lit room while dressed, with production standing around your bed, is awkward. But it doesn’t have to be THIS awkward. Also, yes, Jasmine asked, but Gino again declined to remove his hat. We’re starting to get girl-with-the-green-ribbon vibes.

Even so, they really loved each other. The fights, the betrayals, the seemingly incompatible personalities seemed to not matter. They decided to keep trying.

Recently, rumors have circulated among 90 Day Fiance fans that these two are over.

But there was never any real evidence behind it … only a lack of evidence that they’re still together.

In her Story, Jasmine Pineda shared this throwback photo of Gino Palazzolo. It appears to be a yearbook pic. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Recently, Jasmine shared a throwback photo of Gino. In what is clearly a yearbook photo from his childhood (perhaps his early teens), he of course still had a full head of hair.

“Cuteness overload,” she captioned the pic.

Many people look at photos of an ex and wax nostalgic. But at their pics from childhood?

It’s not only a beautiful province, it’s also where her mom lives.

Simply put, it looks like Jasmine and Gino are still together.

We wonder if they will be making the leap to 90 Day Fiance some time soon, on one part of the franchise or another.

Some couples have to really work hard to come up with drama (looking at you, Libby and Andrei). We don’t think that Gino and Jasmine would have to do anything but be themselves.