Chelsea Houska Shares Photos of Daughter's Injuries, Goes Out Drinking, Leaves Fans Deeply Confused

No winning streak can continue forever, and after a long stretch in which she enjoyed one victory after another, Chelsea Houska is currently in a bit of a slump.

When Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer launched their HGTV show earlier this year, they instantly became the network’s newest stars.

Down Home Fab was promptly renewed for a second season, and Chelsea and Cole’s future looked to be very bright indeed.

But remember that slump we mentioned?

Yeah, the DeBoers of South Dakota have experienced one setback after another in recent months.

First, after a strong start, the ratings for Down Home Fab began to decline unexpectedly.

Shortly thereafter, Chelsea and Cole got sued by a PR firm they had previously partnered with.

As if all of that weren’t enough, Chelsea endured every mother’s worst nightmare this week, as her 4-year-old daughter suffered some nasty facial injuries.

Thankfully, the situation isn’t as bad as it looks.

Chelsea says the little one had a nasty fall on the playground and ended up with a busted lip and a broken nose. Poor Layne!

But don’t worry, Chelsea assured fans that her daughter is on the mend and receiving the best medical care.

She even shared a photo of Layne looking surprisingly cheerful despite her injuries.

And it looks like Chelsea has maintained her sense of humor as well.

“School playground – 1; Layne – 0,” she captioned the pic.

It’s a good thing Chelsea has such a strong support system in her family and friends, who have been rallying around her during this difficult time.

And it seems that Houska decided to blow off some steam with a well-deserved night on the town!

In an Instagram Live posted earlier this week, Houska was seen knocking back a beer and singing along to the juke box at her local watering hole.

As usual, there was a handful of haters who felt the need to rain on Chelsea’s parade and mom-shame her for the crime of enjoying a few hours to herself.

But hey, if there’s anyone who deserves a break, it’s Chelsea.

Fortunately, she’s been receiving this kind of criticism for so long that she’s probably well accustomed to it.

Anyway, we’re sending our thoughts and prayers to Layne for a speedy recovery!

We’re sure that both she and her mother will be just fine, despite recent setbacks!