Amy Roloff Gets Candid: Where Do Things Stand with Her Kids?

As has been well documented over the past several months, Matt Roloff does not have a strong relationship with her kids these days.

It’s been almost a year since the Little People, Big World star put his farm up for sale… seemingly didn’t give his children a fair chance to purchase it… and then got dragged hard by son Zach in response.

The relationship between Matt and his kids has been icy (at best) ever since.

Now, however, it appears as if Matt’s ex-wife has given us insight into where things stand between herself and her children, too … and there may be some serious tension there as well.

Amy Roloff is hooked up to the Internet here and responding to questions from her followers.

As part of an Instagram Live exchange last week with her followers, Amy talked openly about how she didn’t see her sons or her daughter on Easter.

And how she hasn’t really seen any of them in awhile, either.

“Oh my god, can you believe we’re in April?!” Amy asked her followers.

“Being a grandmother, I never know what to do for my grandkids for Easter. I know a lot of grandmothers bring their little baskets and stuff like that.”

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World.

Referring to her kids and their Easter plans, Amy continued:

“Jer and Aud have been out of town, Zach and Tori, they’re doing their thing in Battle Ground.

“Jacob and Issy, in fact, I just had them over for dinner this past week, or a couple of days ago. Well, I haven’t seen them in eons, and Mateo.”

Amy rambled a decent amount in this Q&A, seemingly contradicting herself at times — but also making it evident that she hasn’t spent a lot of time with her loved ones for awhile.

Amy Roloff shared this photo on Instagram as a way to pay tribute to her husband on the occasion of their one-year anniversary.

“Oh my God, I feel so bad because I didn’t do anything for Easter,” Amy went on.

“I was supposed to go to Molly’s last weekend but because I forgot about a commitment Chris and I had, I’m going this weekend.

“And so I’m gonna go up and see Molly, but Jacob was over here and he goes, ‘That seems to be the kind of tradition, is to go up and see Molly during Easter.’

“So I thought you know what, that might be a good thing… so yeah I haven’t seen her in a while, since January, and I miss my daughter.”

Photo via Instagram

Things between the Roloffs in general have been off for awhile now.

Zach and Tori moved to Washington over a year ago; Audrey and Jeremy are fixing up their own farm these days; and Molly has lived hours away from her parents for a very long time now.

Jacob and Isabel, meanwhile, have always been nomads to a certain extent.

The tension between these family members has caused many to wonder if Little People, Big World will ever return with new episodes.

“Little People, Big World was meant to be a fun, family show about a pumpkin farm and how they conquer life despite their disabilities,” a source told The Sun in January.

“Although the drama is usually great for reality TV, it’s become a little depressing to watch as the family has grown apart in recent months.”

Concluded this report:

“The majority of the family have loved having the cameras capture them and later their own children growing up, but things have shifted. The show’s future is shaky.”