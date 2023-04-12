Julia Trubkina ROBBED! Thieves Stole Money, Passport, and More

90 Day Fiance fans have already been watching Julia Trubkina’s visa troubles with concern.

For unknown reasons, her immigration process has been in limbo. This happens sometimes, but it’s scary.

Something a bit scarier just happened. There is more than one way to lose documentation. This time, it had nothing to do with Immigration Services.

Someone robbed Julia — stealing money, her passport, and other important papers.

In her Story post, Julia Trubkina shared a distressing story. Someone stole everything from her car — including her documentation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Julia Trubkina shared her alarming news, and emotional distress, to her Instagram Story in the wake of the crime.

“Somebody break into my car and steal all my documents,” the tearful 90 Day Fiance alum shared on Tuesday, April 11.

“My passport, my documents, everything, money,” Julia listed. “What the f–k is wrong with people?”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs could look more excited.

Julia kept fans and followers updated, including the details of her visit to local police.

The thief or thieves emptied Julia’s purse and ditched it, simply throwing the bag onto a neighbor’s property.

And the malefactors also used her credit card to buy food at a nearby McDonald’s and to buy gasoline. Quick, simple purchases before she could deactivate the card and report it stolen.

(Honestly, touring it was clearly for the camera’s benefit, because you don’t look at the price AFTER touring the apartment unless you’re on TV) Julia points out that moving out is important, even if it’s not here, because any apartment won’t include dirty animals or a controlling narcissist. Julia didn’t say that last part, but we all know what Betty is.

“People write me like, ‘Why you leave your card and documents in your car? It’s your mistake,’” Julia lamented. People can be so cruel.

“It’s not f–king normal to steal people s–t,” she affirmed. “It’s not my mistake. I have on my property, [in my car], my documents.”

Victim-blaming is sinister. It is also pretty gross. Anyone can take extra steps to protect themselves and their property, but crimes against them are never their fault.

All told, the robbery felt to Julia like part of the “hole” that she and her life are in right now.

“Every day, more and more horrible situation happen with me,” she lamented.

“I don’t know what this is about,” Julia went on. “But every day I’m crying.”

In a heartfelt caption, Julia Trubkina apologized for her (very understandable) negativity in the wake of the robbery. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Guys, sorry for the negativity in my Instagram,” Julia later wrote in an Instagram Caption under a photo of her and husband Brandon Gibbs.

“I usually try not to share all the situations that happen with us,” she admitted. “I try to share only the positive!”

“But,” Julia explained, “today was the last straw. My hands just [slipped].”

“Resentment and anger is what happens in me,” Julia characterized.

“I don’t stop crying,” she admitted. We can certainly understand that.

To her supporters, Julia concluded: Thank you so much for all the kind words you write!”