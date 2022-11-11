Melanie Martin: Aaron Carter’s Fans Think I Murdered Him!

It’s been almost a week since Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster, California home.

The cause of Carter’s death is still undetermined, but it’s widely believed that the former child star suffered a fatal overdose.

Medical examiners are still awaiting the results of a toxicology test, but police say they found prescription bottles and cans of compressed air near the body.

Carter was reportedly was reportedly in the habit of huffing household cleaners to get high.

Aaron Carter shares an airplane selfie with his Instagram followers. (Photo via Instagram)

The coroner’s report will likely corroborate the prevailing theory that Carter’s death was the result of a multiple drug toxicity.

But this is 2022, which means that thousands of internet randos feel the need to offer their own theories about how Aaron died.

Many believe that Carter took his own life, despite the fact that there’s zero evidence to support those claims.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Carter remain mysterious. Now, a close friend of Aaron’s is offering new insights. (Photo via Instagram)

And now, an even more baseless and damaging claim is making the rounds on social media.

According to a new report from TMZ, a growing contingent of Aaron’s fans are convinced that the singer was murdered by his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Melanie and Aaron’s relationship was notoriously contentious, and both parties struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

Melanie Martin made a last-ditch effort to save Aaron Carter during the singer’s final days. Alas, she was too late. (Photo via Instagram)

That said, there’s zero evidence that she had anything to do with his death, and Martin was not in the house at the time of Carter’s passing.

But that hasn’t stopped social media users from hurling wildly dangerous accusations at the mother of Aaron’s infant son.

“I’m calling it, Melanie murdered Aaron,” wrote one Twitter user.

“She texted him days ago saying ‘you’re going to die’ and days ago Aaron called her Voldemort. Today Melanie posts on social media a vid of her crying while driving! Who does that??? Suspicious!”

“Melanie paid the housekeeper to kill Aaron,” another added.

In response to news that Martin requested a police escort to protect her while she retrieved items she had left behind in Aaron’s house, several conspiracy theorists accused her of suspicious behavior.

Melanie Martin is in mourning. She shared this photo as a tribute to the late singer Aaron Carter. (Photo via Instagram)

The irony of the situation is that Melanie was reportedly working tirelessly to try and save Aaron’s life in the weeks leading up to his death, and she succeeded in convincing him to participate in an outpatient rehab program.

Thankfully, the people accusing her of murder are receiving a good deal of pushback from more level-headed observers.

“This is disgusting you should be ashamed,” one Twitter user argued in response to an allegation.

“She was begging him to get sober otherwise ‘you’re going to die’ as in he would OD if he didn’t stop and she was begging for her child’s father to live. You just spit in the face of every Addicts partner or parent.”

Sometime in the next few weeks, Aaron’s official cause of death will be made public.

In the meantime, we encourage all who feel compelled to comment on the situation to bear in mind that his loved ones are grieving human beings going through a very difficult time.