Ryan Edwards Fights With Cops In Shocking New Arrest Video

At this point, Ryan Edwards has been arrested more times than anyone can count.

But it seems he still hasn’t learned the importance of just going quietly and follow the officers’ orders.

Ryan was arrested twice back in February, and he was sentenced to inpatient rehab for the first of those charges.

He made the unfortunate decision to leave rehab ahead of schedule, and to the surprise of absolutely no one Edwards was picked up for DUI and drug possession shortly thereafter.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

So, yeah — the man is spiraling in a major way.

And a newly released arrest video reminds us just how bad the situation has gotten.

The footage is from one of the February arrests — specifically, the one in which Ryan was taken into custody after allegedly violating an order of protection obtained by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo via Instagram)

Ryan was accused of trashing the house that he and Mackenzie formerly shared, an allegation that he repeatedly denied in a new arrest video obtained by The Sun.

“I did not do that. I got evidence. This is crazy. The officer said I can move my stuff out… I’ve been to my house, I saw what was done to it,” an irate Edwards ranted.

Asked who might have trashed the place, Ryan alleged that it must have been Mackenzie’s new boyfriend.

Ryan Edwards has been arrested several times in recent months. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department/The Sun)

“The person that is with her I guess. I stayed at my parents’ house. I left my mom and dad’s house. That’s what I saw Thursday. It was like that yesterday. I have my camera and SD cards,” Ryan claimed.

“Why would I destroy my own stuff?” he continued.

“That’s a good question. I’ve been wondering the same thing,” said one arresting officer.

“Do you not think she’s lying?” Ryan said.

A new video shows Ryan becoming irate with police. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department/The Sun)

“[Mackenzie] has an order of protection against me. She’s called you guys three times. Three times I have not done anything to her.”

At that point one of the cops explained to Ryan that he’s being taken into custody for the very simple reason that a warrant was issued for his arrest, and knowing that, he failed to turn himself in.

“You were told you had a warrant and you didn’t do anything about it. That’s it. OK?” said the cop

Ryan then struggled and yelled “get off!” as police patted him down and found drugs in his vehicle.

Ryan Edwards destroyed his own home. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department/The Sun)

As for the trashed house, well — there’s video of that too.

And Ryan’s “why would I wreck my own stuff?” excuse doesn’t really hold water, as the cops in that footage note that Mackenzie’s stuff was ruined and Edwards’ was left alone.

“Funny how that works, isn’t it?” said one of the officers in the footage.

Ryan Edwards has been accused of trashing his own house. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department/The Sun)

At the time of his arrest, officers noted that Ryan looked to be spattered in the same paint that had been used to vandalize his home.

“Upon searching Mr. Edwards, I observed white paint on the tops and sides of his boots which appeared to match what I observed on the floor of the Edwards residence,” reads the arrest report.

So yeah, Ryan is almost certainly going to receive a lengthy prison sentence.

And frankly, it can’t happen soon enough.