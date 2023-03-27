Kailyn Lowry Admits She Was Friggin Terrified to Leave Teen Mom

It was not that long ago that Kailyn Lowry’s friends intervened over her suicidal depression.

Thankfully, she is in better spirits thanks to seeking and receiving psychiatric care — among other things.

Now, Kail is celebrating a major milestone: one year of her Barely Famous podcast.

There was a time when the idea of leaving the Teen Mom world for podcasting terrified her to her core.

Taking to social media, Kailyn Lowry celebrates on year of her Barely Famous podcast. Just like it says on the photo. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I cannot believe it’s been an entire year of #BarelyFamous,” Kailyn Lowry began a recent Instagram post.

Following a white heart emoji, she wrote: “I have loved this journey so much & learn ways to improve every single recording.”

Gushing over her fans, she expressed: “Y’all never cease to amaze me with your support (& constructive criticism).”

“I had no idea what I was doing after I left Teen Mom for good,” Kailyn then admitted.

She told her followers that “that was so scary for me.” We would imagine so!

“I truly thank you all for tuning into my bulls–t weekly,” Kail expressed, “and allowing me to continue doing this.”

Taking to Instagram in late March of 2023, Kailyn Lowry celebrated a milestone: one year of Barely Famous. Entering the podcasting world full time was a daunting prospect, she admits. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Thank you to everyone @podcastone for making this possible,” Kailyn offered in a shout-out. “To @kcorreia23 for being my bff and biggest cheerleader.”

In a tongue-in-cheek way, she added: “Thanks to my sons’ dads who give me endless content… just kidding, kinda.”

Is she kidding at all? We wouldn’t be. Her son’s fathers have absolutely given her — and others — endless content. But at what cost?

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

“Thank you to all the guests who come on here and are patient with me,” Kailyn acknowledged.

She noted that they appear as her guests “while I still learn to interview and s–t.”

Well, everyone has to learn somewhere. And some things, you only learn by doing.

In Thailand, Kailyn Lowry enjoyed a lot of bright sunlight and gorgeous green water. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Not me acting like this is an award acceptance speech,” Kail joked.

“But seriously,” she continued. “It’s been so fun for people to listen to a more unfiltered version of me and my story & allowing me to continue to do what I love.”

So for that, she thanks her many fans and followers for their continuing support and interest.

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Podcasting is one of those things that almost anyone can start doing, a fair number of people can do reasonably well, but only a small percentage of people can do successfully.

In this case, successfully means having podcasting be a viable career, not an annoying hobby that you push on friends, coworkers, and family.

To be blunt, as in so many other areas of life, the key to being a success story in a new venture is to be a success story in your old ones. Have money and fame? Great, you can build a perfect podcast studio and advertise it to millions of existing fans.

Kail poses on a roof. (Photo via Instagram)

And yes, Kailyn is a success story.

Leaving a high-paying reality TV gig would be scary at any time, but especially daunting as a mother of four.

But she did walk away … and then she turned that departure into a launch point for full time podcasting.