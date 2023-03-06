Tom Sandoval Fields Offer From Porn Company Amid Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Well, it was already one of the messiest reality TV scandals in recent memory.

But because this is the cast of Vanderpump Rules that we’re talking about, we should’ve known that things would only get messier.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

It’s the sort of niche rumor that’s so big it spills into the mainstream, so you might have had to explain this situation to your friends who saw Sandoval and Madix’s names names trending.

Anyway, the story is so bonkers that it seemed impossible at first, but we now know that Tom has been hooking up with Raquel on the down-low for months, all while cohabiting with Ariana in the $2 million home they purchased together.

And things just took another weird turn thanks to the recent downturn in Sandoval’s reputation.

If you’re a Vanderpump fan, then you know that Tom is 1. a musician, and 2. a self-proclaimed nice guy.

He’s been struggling since word of the affair got out, as “fans” have been booing Sandoval when he takes the stage with his overpaid cover band, the Most Extras.

And now, the adult streaming service Cam Soda has proposed an unorthodox solution to this new PR problem.

According to a new report from TMZ, the site has offered Sandoval $540,000 for the exclusive streaming rights for his next 12 concerts.

“I understand playing in front of a live audience may not be safe (I would imagine the ‘Justice for Ariana’ chants would grow quite loud),” Cam Soda CEO Darryn Parker wrote in a letter obtained by TMZ.

“That’s why livestreaming your tour from a safe place would make the most sense,” Parker continued

“You can dress in your outfits, show some skin, and even tell your side of the story if you’d like.”

That’s when Parker extended Sandoval what might be the most lucrative deal any cover band has ever been offered.

“We’d be willing to compensate you up to $45,000 per show,” the CEO wrote. “That’s $540,000 in total.”

Sounds like a winning situation for everyone involved, but alas, Tom is uninterested.

The band’s manager and drummer, Jason Bader, tells TMZ that Sandoval would never consider partnering with a porn company.

So the bad news is, you won’t be able to watch Tom perform live on your favorite adult streaming site.

But the good news is, the band is planning to tour this summer, and they might be coming to a county fair near you!