Tiffany Franco Enthralls 90 Day Fiance Fans in Mermaid Dress Thirst Trap

For years, despite her own better judgment and that of everyone else on the planet, Tiffany Franco kept taking back Ronald Smith.

Now, she and her deadbeat ex are no more. In fact, Tiffany’s most recent updates have also made it clear that she’s done with Dan.

But this 90 Day Fiance alum won’t have problems finding new suitors.

Tiffany is flaunting her radiant smile and gorgeous figure in a mermaid style dress, and fans are beside themselves with praise. And thirst.

Tiffany Franco flaunted her pretty smile and flashed some skin in this dazzling green ensemble. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This week, 90 Day: The Single Life star Tiffany Franco made fans’ heads spin. And this time, it wasn’t out of frustration over her romantic choices.

The 30-year-old beauty has always been one of the most strikingly gorgeous members of the cast.

Very recently, she underwent a body transformation. And this mermaid-style dress is showcasing the results to full effect!

Tiffany Franco laughs while posing in an eye-popping greed dress that flaunts her savory hourglass figure. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After her body transformation, Tiffany’s face is home to some sharper angles. As you can see in these photos, she framed those angles with her long, thick, radiant hair.

If you didn’t notice, it was probably because her plunging v-neck is eye-poppingly distracting. We get it.

The green dress flatters her existing beauty, really emphasizing her hourglass shape and glowing skin. Get it, girl!

Fellow franchise member Julia Trubkina commented, writing: “My Mermaid.”

A fan wrote: “I like it I have not seen a dress like that before it’s almost mermaid vibes.”

Tiffany replied with a “hahahah ok I am a mermaid,” except that she included many more of the letter D than the word “mermaid” generally requires.

Veronica Rodriguez has excellent taste.

“So cute!” exclaimed fellow 90 Day: The Single Life alum Veronica Rodriguez.

She included a starstruck emoji expressing her admiration and awe.

We can relate. And so could a litany of other commenters who showered Tiffany with praise for being a total knockout.

A series of recent posts to the algorithmic nightmare app TikTok strongly hint that Tiffany Franco is no longer with Dan. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Tiffany would probably not have kept trying with Ronald Smith for as long as she did if their story had not involved children.

First, because she became pregnant with baby Carley. That is a huge deal for both of them and for their daughter.

And second, because Tiffany’s son Daniel bonded with Ronald. Ronald has effectively been his dad — albeit a deadbeat one — for a solid chunk of the fan-favorite boy’s life.

He speaks very thoughtfully and excitedly about the idea of Ronald being able to live with them. Daniel is one of the most beloved children to ever appear on this franchise, and it’s with good reason.

But she did, even though Ronald was toxic, dishonest, and seemed to be incapable of real, lasting change. According to Tiffany, he also stole from her.

Tiffany moved on with Dan, and the two were doing very well … late last year. This year, not so much.

But she’s a total knockout. We’re sure that she’ll be back on her feet when she’s ready. Or back on her fins, as the case may be. (Get it? Because … mermaid? I’ll show myself out)