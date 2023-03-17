Teresa Giudice Underwent Forehead “Lengthening,” Melissa Gorga Claims

On this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga hasn’t held back when it comes to calling out Teresa and Luis.

This feud has impacted their lives in many ways. They are, after all, family.

Being family, they also know things about each other that even close friends might not.

For example, according to Melissa, Teresa had her forehead enlarged years ago, after seeing herself on TV. Wait, what?

During the RHONJ aftershow, Melissa Gorga tells one of her newest castmates that her sister-in-law enlarged her forehead after first joining reality television. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The context for this is The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s aftershow. There, the ladies talk about … just about anything.

This time, it was Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga. Melissa is a longtime star, while Rachel is of course much newer.

Rachel shared that, now that she is on TV, she decided to get her teeth done. That is not an uncommon decision.

Rachel Fuda affirms that she is “literally not afraid of anybody,” and notes that she will not allow her castmates to influence her one way or the other. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Melissa told Rachel that she did not feel surprised over Rachel’s dental glow-up. She also emphasized that it’s not a big deal.

“Everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time,” Melissa shared with Rachel.

She even cited herself as an example: “Like, I watched myself on TV, I went and got a nose job.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Melissa Gorga explains the strategy behind her estranged sister-in-law’s behavior, and who is masterminding it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The phenomenon to which Melissa is referring is not new information to Bravo fans.

New reality TV stars can notice many things — from their hair to their makeup to their jewelry — that doesn’t play well on TV. In some cases, they see how toxic their marriage has become. That’s harder to fix.

For Housewives, in particular, most of them have the financial means to get serious work done. Other reality TV personalities might have to wait, and can’t afford the same sort of one-season glow-up. Not yet, anyway.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda made it clear that she was happy that the party’s host had invited her sister-in-law. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Meanwhile, Melissa decided to get specific during the after show.

She noted that Jackie Goldschneider had also undergone dental work to make her smile TV-ready after her first season.

Teresa, Melissa alleged, “did her forehead.” Wait, what does that mean?

Melissa explained: “She went back a little further, I guess, with her hair.”

It sounds like she is claiming that her sister-in-law actually enlarged her forehead by pushing back her hairline. Surgically.

We don’t know how someone would do that, though we can guess. What we do know is that there are people who spend small fortunes trying to prevent their hairlines from receding. There are people who give themselves catastrophically bad haircuts just to reduce how much of their forehead is visible.

Teresa Giudice knows that she can come on a little strong sometimes. That is a colossal understatement. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Of course, it’s Teresa’s body. She can do with it whatever she likes. She could have all of her hair removed and replaced by synthetic flowers. Or spaghetti noodles.

To quote a very wise Tumblr post: You can do whatever you want forever.

That doesn’t mean that people won’t find Teresa’s choices a little baffling. But then, that extends to many of her decisions, not just her hairline.

Melissa and Rachel both opined that they have “big” foreheads. Rachel suggested that she should do the opposite of Teresa, pulling down her hairline.

“Me too,” Melissa then joked. “I could give half of mine, or take half of somebody else’s.”

Rachel then quipped: “Pretty girls have big foreheads, did you know that?”