Jenelle Brown Reunites with Children in Flagstaff: See the Sweet Pic!

Reunited.

And you better believe it feels so good.

On Wednesday, Janelle Brown shared a sweet snapshot on her Instagram page oof a mea she shared with four of her kids.

“Dinner with my boys and Hunter’s girl Audrey,” the reality star wrote as a caption. “Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day. Food was delicious at [1899 Bar and Grill].”

Janelle Brown is with her children here in Flagstaff, enjoying a nice meal.

Janelle, of course, split from spiritual spouse Kody in late 2022.

She’s received nothing but support from her children in the days, weeks and months since.

And for her part? Janelle clearly has given her decision a second thought.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, several weeks ago, emphasizing that Janelle “outgrew” Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Things took a major downward turn for Janelle and Kody over a year ago… at which time Kody invoked very strict protocols related to COVID-19.

This especially created tension between Kody and sons Garrison, 24, and Gabriel, 21.

Because he’s not a very good person, the polygamist said on a Sister Wives episode this past season that Janelle was actually the one to blame for his broken connections to these kids.

“I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys,” Kody said on air. “Man, I’m having the hardest time not feeling like she’s just betraying me.”

Kody, however, was the one awhile back who forbade his sons from seeing their friends or their girlfriend, ordering them to basically stay at home due to the pandemic.

“I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he said back then.

“I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different.

“It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

Janelle Brown is no longer tied to Kody Brown. We’re so very proud of the former sister wife!

Amid ongoing tensions, Garrison chose to move out of his family’s property in 2021 when he purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home.

During a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives – which was filmed in October 2021 – Kody reached out to Gabe after he and Robyn Brown contracted COVID-19.

While Kody asked his son about his symptoms when he had the same virus earlier that year… he failed to acknowledge that it was also Gabe’s birthday.

And the snub stung. Big time.

“I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered,” Gabe said during a confessional.

“And he didn’t. So, to him, it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID.”

In the end?

“It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me,” Gabe added. “That’s the last time I ever talked to my dad.”

