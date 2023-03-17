Lala Kent: Tom Sandoval Is a Perv! He "Got Off" on Sneaking Around With Raquel Leviss!

Lala Kent has never been one to mince words.

And she’s been more outspoken than ever in recent weeks, thanks to the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard the story:

Sandoval carried on a months-long affair with Leviss despite the fact that he was living with Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nearly a decade.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Insiders say Sandoval has been trying out various defenses and justifications, telling friends that his relationship with Ariana was all about convenience, and that he and Madix were simply going through the motions.

Fortunately, no one seems to be buying it.

And, as has often been the case over the years, Raquel and Sandoval’s most sharp-tongued critic is none other than Ms. Kent.

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent looked into the camera while sitting in a car in this alluring photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I think he was getting off on the creeping around,”

In the ultimate low-blow, Lala then compared Tom to her own cheating ex, Randall Emmett.

“It’s about the sneaking around. It’s that adrenaline rush, that high,” she said by way of explaining both men’s shady behavior.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The sneaking around, it just gives them this rush that they can’t get anywhere else, so I feel like Sandoval is the exact same way.”

Kent went on to speculate that Sandoval was drawn to Leviss because he’s a “narcissist” and she “fueled his ego.”

“She was a full groupie [and] thought he was the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Kent theorized.

“She was obsessed. He needs that.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’ve seen this movie, I’ve read this book a million times, I know it front to back, like, what else do you have? Because you’re not getting out of this,” Kent argued.

“You are the piece of s–t. There’s no avenue you can take that’s going to make me think I get it. I don’t get it. I think you’re a piece of s–t.”

Similarly unforgiving was Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, who blasted the philanderer during a recent appearance on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast.

Kristen Doute attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kristen says she’s spent a lot of time providing support to her former rival Ariana in recent weeks, and she was present for a phone call in which Sandoval attempted to explain his acions.

“Of course it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she’s like, crying and holding up her phone going, ‘So, he’s saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,’ or something. Not love and romance,” Doute recalled.

“And she’s immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, ‘So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls—t?’”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are getting a ton of backlash these days. And some it is coming from their Vanderpump Rules castmates. (Photo via Instagram)

Kristen went on to speculate that Sandoval was attracted to Raquel because she’s “dumb” with “no personality.”

“Ariana has a backbone,” Doute explained.

“Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated.”

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Obviously, Raquel and Tom will continue to receive a ton of backlash for their actions, and we’re sure they’re aware that the criticism is well-deserved.

But the comments coming from their own inner circle are surely the most painful.